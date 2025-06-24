



On June 24, 2025, the Indian Embassy in Qatar issued a public advisory urging Indian nationals residing in the Gulf nation to exercise caution and remain indoors following a significant escalation in regional tensions.





This advisory was prompted by Iran's launch of multiple missiles targeting US military installations in Qatar and Iraq, including the Al Udeid Air Base near Doha—the largest US military facility in the region.





The embassy's statement, disseminated via social media and official channels, specifically instructed the Indian community to stay calm, monitor local news, and strictly adhere to guidance from Qatari authorities.





The embassy also assured that it would continue to provide updates as the situation evolved. This call for vigilance came in the immediate aftermath of at least six Iranian missiles being fired at Al Udeid Air Base as part of what Iranian state media dubbed "Operation Besharat al-Fath," a direct retaliation for US airstrikes on Iranian nuclear facilities conducted over the preceding weekend.





Qatari authorities responded swiftly by temporarily closing the country's airspace, citing safety concerns and the need to protect citizens, residents, and visitors amid the heightened threat environment. Air traffic was suspended, and flights were diverted as a precautionary measure.





The Qatari government later confirmed that its air defence systems had successfully intercepted the missiles and that the base had been evacuated in advance, resulting in no casualties or injuries among military or civilian personnel. The government strongly condemned the attack, labelling it a violation of Qatar's sovereignty and international law, while also emphasizing its right to respond in accordance with international norms.





Despite the severity of the incident, Qatari officials and foreign embassies, including those of India and the United States, clarified that these advisories were precautionary and did not necessarily reflect the presence of ongoing or specific threats to the general population. The security situation was described as stable, with authorities maintaining heightened vigilance and readiness to implement further protective measures if required.





Regional reactions included strong condemnations from Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, both of which pledged solidarity with Qatar and rejected any threats to its security. Iran, for its part, asserted that the missile strikes were solely aimed at US military assets and did not target the Qatari state or its people, reaffirming its commitment to maintaining good relations with Qatar.





The Indian Embassy's advisory reflects the seriousness of the regional escalation and underscores the importance of caution for Indian nationals in Qatar. The situation remains fluid, with authorities in both Qatar and India closely monitoring developments and prioritizing the safety of residents and expatriates.





Based On ANI Report







