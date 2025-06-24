



In a dramatic turn amid escalating hostilities, the Israeli military launched a series of strikes on multiple locations across Iran just moments after US President Donald Trump publicly announced that Israel and Iran had agreed to a ceasefire. The announcement, made via Trump's Truth Social account, outlined a phased ceasefire process set to begin within six hours, with Iran and Israel each halting hostilities in succession over a 24-hour period, ultimately aiming to end what he termed "THE 12 DAY WAR".





Despite Trump’s declaration, neither Israel nor Iran officially confirmed the ceasefire at the time. Iranian state media and officials quickly dismissed any formal agreement, with Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi stating unequivocally, “





As of now, there is NO 'agreement' on any ceasefire or cessation of military operations,” and emphasizing that Iran would only consider halting its response if Israel stopped its airstrikes by 4 a.m. Tehran time. Iranian state television referred to the ceasefire as a “Trump-claimed” development and reported that Israeli forces continued to target sites in Tehran, Urmia, and Rasht, including residential areas in the capital.





Scope And Targets of Israeli Strikes





According to Iranian and international sources, the Israeli military executed strikes in several key locations in Iran, including central Tehran, with significant explosions reported and columns of smoke visible in the city’s heart. Prior warnings had been issued to residents in Tehran’s Mehran and District 6 areas, and evacuation alerts were disseminated for District 7, indicating the anticipated intensity of the operations.





The targets of the Israeli strikes included a mix of military, nuclear, and regime-linked sites:





Fordo Nuclear Facility: A critical underground site for Iran’s nuclear program was reportedly struck, with Israel claiming its objective was to obstruct access routes to the facility.





Evin Prison: Parts of this notorious political prison in Tehran sustained damage from projectiles, with Israeli officials asserting it houses enemies of the regime.





Basij Headquarters: The headquarters of the Basij, a paramilitary force used for internal repression, was also targeted.





Symbolic Clock In Tehran: A landmark counting down to a predicted date of Israel’s destruction was reportedly hit, and power outages were reported in parts of the city following the strikes.





Satellite imagery later confirmed damage to several strategic sites, including the Fordo facility, though some Iranian nuclear material had been relocated prior to the attack.





Sequence of Escalation





The latest strikes followed nearly two weeks of intense conflict. The confrontation began on June 13, when Israel launched “Operation Rising Lion,” a massive air campaign targeting Iranian military and nuclear infrastructure, resulting in the deaths of senior Iranian military leaders and nuclear scientists. Iran retaliated with “Operation True Promise 3,” unleashing a barrage of drones and missiles at Israeli military and energy sites.





The United States then entered the fray, conducting “Operation Midnight Hammer,” a series of precision airstrikes on three key Iranian nuclear facilities over the weekend. In response, Iran launched missiles at US military installations in Qatar and Iraq, including the Al Udeid Air Base, the largest US military base in the region.





Diplomatic Manoeuvring And Uncertainty





The ceasefire negotiations were reportedly facilitated by direct and indirect talks between US officials and their Israeli and Iranian counterparts, with Qatar playing a mediating role. While the White House credited American airstrikes and diplomatic pressure for bringing both sides to the table, the lack of immediate confirmation from either Iran or Israel cast doubt on the ceasefire’s viability.





As of early Tuesday, the situation remained fluid, with continued Israeli strikes reported and Iran insisting that no formal ceasefire agreement had been reached. The death toll in Iran from the Israeli offensive was reported to exceed 400, including 13 children, with thousands more wounded.





Conclusion





The events of June 24, 2025, underscore the volatility and complexity of the Israel-Iran conflict, with military actions continuing even as international leaders announced diplomatic breakthroughs. The coming hours and days will be critical in determining whether the ceasefire takes hold or if the region remains on the brink of further escalation.