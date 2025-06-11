



External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in Brussels on June 10, 2025, to discuss deepening the India-EU partnership, with a strong focus on security, trade, and technological cooperation.





The meeting took place in the context of heightened regional tensions following the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which claimed 26 lives and led to escalated hostilities between India and Pakistan, including Indian precision strikes on terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.





Jaishankar welcomed von der Leyen’s unequivocal condemnation of the Pahalgam attack and her expression of solidarity in the fight against terrorism. Both leaders agreed on the urgent need for robust international cooperation to combat terrorism and emphasised the shared benefits of closer collaboration in trade, technology, connectivity, and security for both regions.





Von der Leyen underscored that the “strategic partnership” between India and the EU is strengthening, highlighting ongoing work on a Strategic Agenda centred on growth, an ambitious Free Trade Agreement (FTA), technology and innovation, as well as security and defence cooperation. She expressed anticipation for adopting this agenda with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the forthcoming India-EU Summit.





In their discussions, Jaishankar and von der Leyen reaffirmed their commitment to finalizing a comprehensive and balanced FTA by the end of 2025, a goal previously agreed upon by Prime Minister Modi and von der Leyen in February. The FTA negotiations, which resumed in 2022 after a long hiatus, are seen as pivotal for stabilizing and derisking the international economy, building resilient supply chains, and enhancing digital and technological partnerships.





Beyond the bilateral meeting, Jaishankar also engaged with members of the Indian community in Belgium and Luxembourg, updating them on India’s counter-terrorism efforts and the nation’s progress. He met with members of the European Parliament and Belgian leadership, including Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Maxime Prevot, to discuss expanding cooperation in areas such as clean energy, mobility, pharmaceuticals, defence, and innovation.





The visit follows a significant economic mission to India led by Belgium’s Princess Astrid three months earlier, reflecting the growing momentum in India’s engagement with both Belgium and the broader EU. During this mission, key topics included labor migration, defense, pharmaceuticals, diamonds, space exploration, and green energy.





The series of meetings in Brussels also included the first India-EU strategic dialogue, which covered defense, maritime security, cyber issues, artificial intelligence, and space cooperation. Both sides agreed to hold their next counter-terrorism dialogue and initiate a new space cooperation dialogue in the autumn, signaling a comprehensive approach to deepening ties in both traditional and emerging domains.





Overall, Jaishankar’s Brussels visit marked a significant step forward in consolidating the India-EU strategic partnership, with tangible progress expected in trade negotiations, security cooperation, and joint technological initiatives in the months ahead.





