

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, speaking at the GMF Brussels Forum 2025, revisited his widely cited 2022 remark urging Europe to move beyond the mindset that "Europe's problems are the world's problems but the world's problems are not Europe's problems." Jaishankar acknowledged, with a hint of humour, that this statement has frequently been quoted back at him over the years, underscoring its resonance and the ongoing debate it sparked in diplomatic circles.





Jaishankar explained that, in the three years since his original comment, there has been a significant shift in Europe's approach. He noted that Europe has become more self-reliant and has started to better recognise its own capabilities, limitations, and the necessity of understanding others' perspectives in a multipolar world.





He stressed that effective international relations require empathy and the ability to put oneself in the shoes of other parties, a quality he felt was previously lacking in Europe's dealings, especially concerning Russia.





Reflecting on the Russia-Ukraine conflict, Jaishankar argued that European policymakers did not fully grasp Russian sentiments or the historical context from Moscow's perspective, leading to a divergence in narratives about the evolution of Europe after 1992.





He emphasised that understanding the interests, anxieties, and behavioural traits of other countries is essential for successful diplomacy, and that Europe should have considered the broader impact of its decisions on regions like Asia, Africa, and Latin America, especially during crises that affected global energy, food, and fertiliser prices.





Jaishankar clarified that his original quotation was intended to remind Europe to factor in the interests and hardships of the Global South when making decisions with worldwide repercussions. He likened the current multipolar world order to a chess game, where anticipating the moves and motivations of other players is crucial for strategic success.





Jaishankar's remarks highlight both the evolution in Europe's global outlook and India's call for a more inclusive and empathetic approach to international affairs, particularly in an era marked by complex interdependencies and shifting power dynamics.





Based On ANI Report







