



Sri Lankan Army Commander Lieutenant General BKGM Lasantha Rodrigo is on a significant four-day official visit to India from June 11 to 14, 2025, aimed at deepening the robust defence partnership between India and Sri Lanka. The visit underscores a shared commitment to strengthening bilateral military cooperation, particularly in the realms of training, capacity building, and capability enhancement.





The visit commenced with Lieutenant General Rodrigo paying homage at the National War Memorial in New Delhi, where he laid a wreath in tribute to Indian soldiers who made the ultimate sacrifice. This solemn ceremony was followed by a formal Guard of Honour at the South Block Lawns, attended by senior Indian Army officials, symbolizing the enduring friendship and mutual respect between the two nations.





A series of high-level meetings marked the first day, beginning with an in-depth interaction with Lieutenant General NS Raja Subramani, Vice Chief of the Army Staff of the Indian Army. The discussions spanned a wide range of topics, including bilateral defence cooperation and regional security concerns. Lieutenant General Rodrigo was also briefed on Operation Sindoor and India’s broader security perspectives by senior Indian Army officers, reflecting the transparent exchange of strategic insights and mutual interests.





Further, Lieutenant General Rodrigo met with Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, Chief of the Naval Staff; Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh, Chief of Air Staff; and Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh. These meetings provided a platform for exchanging views on broader defence and security issues, with a focus on enhancing collaboration across the tri-services and addressing shared maritime security challenges.





Adding a symbolic gesture to the visit, Lieutenant General Rodrigo planted a tree at the Manekshaw Centre, representing the time-tested relationship between the Indian and Sri Lankan Armies. On June 12, he is scheduled to travel to Jaipur to meet Lieutenant General Manjinder Singh, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, South Western Command, further broadening the scope of military engagement.





A particularly poignant highlight of the visit will occur on June 14, when Lieutenant General Rodrigo will serve as the Reviewing Officer at the Passing Out Parade at the Indian Military Academy (IMA), Dehradun—his alma mater, where he was commissioned in December 1990. This event not only marks a personal milestone but also reinforces the enduring leadership and camaraderie between the two armies. The presence of Brigadier RMSP Rathnayake of the Sri Lanka Army, witnessing his son’s commissioning, will add a personal and emotional dimension to the ceremony.





Lieutenant General Rodrigo’s visit is characterized by productive engagements and a reaffirmation of the commitment of both nations to strengthen military ties, explore new avenues for collaboration, and maintain peace and security in the region.





Based On ANI Report







