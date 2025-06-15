



India’s Kalyani Strategic Systems Limited (KSSL), a subsidiary of Bharat Forge Limited, made a significant impact at the Indo Defence Expo & Forum 2025 in Jakarta, Indonesia, by showcasing two advanced, indigenously developed mobile artillery gun systems: the Garuda 105 and the MArG 45.





This move underscores India’s growing prowess in defence manufacturing and its strategic intent to deepen defence ties with Indonesia and the wider Southeast Asian region.





The Garuda 105mm/37 calibre Mounted Gun System (MGS) is a standout for its ultra-lightweight design, weighing just 5.5 tons, and its exceptional mobility. Engineered for rapid deployment, the Garuda can be brought into action in as little as 90 seconds and boasts a “shoot and scoot” capability, allowing it to fire and relocate quickly—an essential feature in regions with challenging terrain and limited road infrastructure, such as Indonesia’s vast archipelago.





Its low weight means it can be easily airlifted between islands, enhancing operational flexibility for the Indonesian Army. The Garuda’s technological edge includes a digital fire control system, inertial navigation, and a soft recoil mechanism that enables mounting on a variety of light vehicles, further boosting its adaptability and tactical value.





Complementing the Garuda, KSSL also presented the MArG 45 series, which features 155mm mounted gun systems available in both 39 and 45 calibre configurations. These systems, at 18 tons, are designed for hard-hitting firepower and can negotiate steep gradients up to 30°, making them suitable for diverse operational environments. The MArG 45 can also be made ready to fire within 90 seconds and is compatible with the Indonesian Air Force’s existing tactical transport fleet, ensuring ease of deployment across the country’s challenging geography.





KSSL’s participation at the Indo Defence Expo & Forum 2025 is more than a product showcase; it represents a strategic push to foster defence industrial collaboration between India and Indonesia. The event, the largest of its kind in Southeast Asia, offers a vital platform for industrial networking and defence export opportunities, reinforcing the India-Indonesia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.





The Garuda system, in particular, holds symbolic significance, as “Garuda” is Indonesia’s national emblem, further strengthening the cultural and diplomatic resonance of this offering.





This strong showing by KSSL not only highlights India’s technological capabilities and commitment to indigenous defence solutions but also reflects the success of the “Make in India” initiative, which has transformed India from a defence importer to an emerging exporter. Bharat Forge’s journey—once met with scepticism—is now a model of strategic self-reliance, with its artillery systems being recognized for their cost-effectiveness, innovation, and operational excellence.





KSSL’s display of the Garuda 105 and MArG 45 at Jakarta is a pivotal step in India’s defence diplomacy, offering Indonesia advanced, flexible, and affordable artillery solutions while deepening industrial and strategic ties in the region.





