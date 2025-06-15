



Lieutenant General BKGM Lasantha Rodrigo, Commander of the Sri Lanka Army, paid an official visit to India from June 11 to 14, during which he met with General Upendra Dwivedi, the Chief of Army Staff of the Indian Army, in New Delhi.





The two military leaders held discussions focused on enhancing bilateral defence cooperation and strengthening military-to-military ties, reaffirming their shared commitment to regional stability and global peace. The Indian Army highlighted the visit on social media, noting that such engagements underscore the ongoing efforts by both nations to deepen their longstanding defence partnership.





As part of his visit, Lt Gen Rodrigo attended the Passing Out Parade at the Indian Military Academy (IMA), Dehradun, serving as the Reviewing Officer. This occasion was particularly significant for Lt Gen Rodrigo, as it marked his return to his alma mater, where he was commissioned in December 1990 as part of the 87th Course of the IMA.





During the event, he also participated in the Pipping Ceremony, where he formally commissioned two Sri Lankan Gentleman Cadets as officers in the Sri Lanka Army. Lt Gen Rodrigo congratulated the newly commissioned officers and their families, urging them to uphold the highest traditions and values of their respective armies and to aspire to be exemplary leaders.





Additionally, the Indian Army shared that Brigadier RMSP Rathnayake of the Sri Lanka Army had the honour of commissioning his son, Foreign Officer Cadet RMNL Rathnayake, as a new officer in the Sri Lanka Army. This ceremony brought the total number of Sri Lankan Army officers commissioned from the IMA to 296, reflecting the enduring bonds between India and Sri Lanka and the Indian Army’s commitment to fostering defence cooperation with friendly foreign countries.





Agencies







