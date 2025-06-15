

Over the past 11 years, the Narendra Modi-led central government has fundamentally transformed India's defence sector, prioritising self-reliance, modernisation, and a global export footprint. The following is a detailed overview of the sector’s progress and landmark reforms during this period.





Record Surge In Defence Production





India's defence production has witnessed an unprecedented surge of 174% since 2014, reaching ₹1.27 lakh crore in 2023-24. This dramatic growth is attributed to a strong governmental push for indigenous design, development, and manufacturing, significantly reducing reliance on imports and boosting domestic capabilities.





Defence Exports: A 34-Fold Increase





Defence exports have grown 34-fold, rising from ₹1,940 crore in 2014-15 to ₹23,622 crore in 2024-25. India now exports military hardware to over 85 countries, including major powers like the US, France, and Armenia. This export boom has been driven by both public sector undertakings and private industry, with the government targeting ₹50,000 crore in defence exports by 2029.





Indigenous Defence Systems And Technological Advancements





The government has championed the development and deployment of indigenous defence systems. Operations such as Sindoor showcased platforms like the Akash surface-to-air missile, BrahMos missiles, and loitering munitions, reflecting India’s advancements in defence technology. Other notable indigenous projects include the Light Combat Helicopter (LCH) Prachand and the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA).





Defence Industrial Corridors





Two dedicated defence industrial corridors have been established in Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, attracting investments exceeding ₹8,658 crore and signing 253 MoUs with an estimated investment potential of ₹53,439 crore. These corridors are designed to catalyse indigenous production, generate employment, and foster MSMEs and start-ups in the defence sector.





Modernisation And Structural Reforms





Defence Procurement Procedure (DPP): Streamlined to prioritise indigenous procurement and promote the Make in India initiative.





Chief of Defence Staff (CDS): The creation of the CDS post has improved inter-service coordination and accelerated decision-making.





Theatre Commands: Work is underway to implement theatre commands, which will enhance operational synergy among the armed forces.





Empowerment of Women In Defence Forces





The number of women officers has tripled to over 11,000 in the last 11 years. Permanent commissions have been granted to 507 women officers, enabling long-term careers in the armed forces. Women are now inducted into combat roles and have been admitted to the National Defence Academy, marking a significant step toward gender parity.





Counter-Terrorism And Internal Security





Surgical Strikes: India conducted surgical strikes in response to the 2016 Uri attack, demonstrating resolve against terrorism.





Operation Sindoor: Launched in 2025 following the Pahalgam terror attack, Operation Sindoor marked a turning point in India’s defence doctrine. It demonstrated tri-services synergy, strategic depth, and technological dominance through precision airstrikes, robust naval posturing, and effective ground coordination. The operation was powered by integrated systems and major reforms, sending a strong message of deterrence to adversaries.





Future Plans And Challenges





The government aims to surpass ₹50,000 crore in defence exports by 2029, positioning India as a global hub for defence manufacturing.





Increased investment in research and development is necessary to achieve true self-reliance and maintain competitiveness in the global market.





India’s defence sector, under the Modi government, has shifted from being import-dependent to a modern, export-oriented, and self-reliant industry. The sector’s transformation is marked by record production, exponential export growth, indigenous technological advancements, gender inclusivity, and robust responses to security threats—collectively establishing India as a formidable player in global defence.





