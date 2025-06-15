

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) marked a significant milestone by successfully conducting its first-ever rocket launch from Kushinagar, Uttar Pradesh, on Saturday. This event, carried out in collaboration with Thrust Tech India Limited, represents the inaugural instance of a payload being launched via rocket from the soil of Uttar Pradesh, according to officials.





At precisely 5:14:33 p.m., the rocket ascended to an altitude of 1.1 kilometers. ISRO scientist Abhishek Singh detailed the sequence: after reaching its peak, the rocket deployed a small satellite (payload), which descended until it was just 5 meters above ground level. At that moment, a parachute system activated, ensuring the satellite landed safely within a 400-meter radius. The 15-kilogram rocket itself also completed a safe descent.





This successful test serves as a prelude to a much larger event planned for October-November, during which approximately 900 youth-built satellites will be tested. The initiative aims to foster interest in space technology among children and youth across the region and the entire country.





Vinod Kumar, Director of Thrust Tech India, confirmed the success of the motor test and emphasized the educational and inspirational goals of the event. Unlike previous tests in Ahmedabad that utilized drones, this launch was the first in Uttar Pradesh to directly send a satellite into the atmosphere via rocket, demonstrating the region's growing capabilities in space technology.





This achievement not only highlights ISRO's commitment to expanding its launch operations across new regions but also marks a significant step in engaging the next generation in India’s rapidly advancing space sector.





Agencies







