



The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) have announced the killing of Hakham Muhammad Issa Al-Issa, a founding member of Hamas and its military wing, in an airstrike in Gaza City. Al-Issa was described by the IDF as one of the masterminds of the October 7, 2023, attack on Israel, which resulted in the deaths of over 1,200 people and the abduction of more than 250 others.





According to the IDF, Al-Issa played a critical role as the head of Hamas' combat support headquarters, leading force build-up, training, and planning for major operations, including the October 7 attack. He was also credited with advancing Hamas' aerial and naval attack capabilities against Israeli targets.





The operation that killed Al-Issa was reportedly a joint effort between the IDF and the Israel Security Agency, targeting him in the Sabra neighbourhood of Gaza City. The IDF emphasized that it will continue efforts to locate and eliminate all individuals involved in the October 7 massacre.





Meanwhile, the situation in Gaza remains dire. Israeli military operations have intensified, with recent airstrikes killing at least 20 Palestinians, including nine children, in Gaza City's Tuffah neighbourhood. The humanitarian crisis continues to deepen, with widespread displacement and mounting civilian casualties.





Amid these developments, U.S. President Donald Trump has publicly expressed optimism about the possibility of a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas within the next week. Trump stated that he had spoken to key individuals involved in the negotiations and believed a truce was close, though he did not provide specific details or name his contacts.





Reports suggest that any potential ceasefire agreement could hinge on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu agreeing to certain conditions, possibly linked to normalization deals with Arab states. Conversely, Hamas has insisted that any agreement must include an end to Israel’s military actions in Gaza and a withdrawal from areas occupied since the last ceasefire collapsed in March.





Trump’s comments come at a time of heightened violence and growing international criticism of Israel’s conduct in Gaza, including allegations that Israeli soldiers were ordered to shoot unarmed Palestinian civilians seeking humanitarian aid.





The ongoing conflict, which began after the October 7 attack, has resulted in over 56,000 Palestinian deaths according to Gaza health authorities, with nearly the entire population of 2.3 million displaced and facing severe humanitarian conditions.





The IDF’s elimination of Hakham Muhammad Issa Al-Issa marks a significant development in Israel’s campaign against Hamas leadership, while the broader conflict in Gaza continues with no immediate end in sight, despite renewed international efforts to broker a ceasefire.





Based On ANI Report







