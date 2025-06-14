

In the wake of Israeli air strikes on Iranian territory on June 13, 2025, the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO)—a regional bloc comprising China, Russia, India, Iran, Pakistan, and several Central Asian nations—issued a strong statement condemning Israel's actions as a violation of international law and a threat to global peace.





The SCO's declaration alleged that Israeli strikes targeted civilian infrastructure, resulting in casualties and undermining Iran’s sovereignty, and called the attack a "gross violation" of the United Nations Charter. The organisation also reiterated its support for resolving concerns over Iran’s nuclear programme through peaceful and diplomatic means, while extending condolences to the Iranian people and government.





India, however, chose to distance itself from this collective condemnation. Despite being a founding member of the SCO, New Delhi did not participate in the discussions that led to the adoption of the statement.





Instead, India maintained its independent diplomatic stance, which was articulated on June 13, 2025. The Ministry of External Affairs emphasised India's call for restraint, urging all parties to utilise dialogue and diplomacy to de-escalate the situation. The Indian government communicated this position to other SCO members prior to the release of the statement, making clear its preference for a balanced approach over bloc politics.





India’s External Affairs Minister also engaged directly with his Iranian counterpart, conveying the deep concern of the international community over the escalation and urging both sides to avoid further provocations and return to diplomatic engagement. This approach reflects India's broader strategic calculus: balancing its deepening defence ties with Israel and its longstanding relations with Iran, while also maintaining credibility and influence within multilateral forums like the SCO.





Analysts note that India's decision underscores its policy of strategic autonomy and multi-alignment. By refraining from supporting the SCO’s condemnation, India seeks to safeguard its expanding interests in both West Asia and Eurasia, avoid being drawn into regional bloc rivalries, and continue advocating for peace without appearing partisan.





Meanwhile, as the situation in the Middle East remains volatile, the Indian Embassy in Tel Aviv has established a 24/7 emergency helpline for Indian nationals, urging them to remain vigilant and adhere to local safety advisories.





India’s careful navigation of the crisis—calling for de-escalation while avoiding explicit alignment—highlights its commitment to diplomatic engagement and its desire to remain an influential, independent actor amid shifting regional dynamics.





Based On ET News Report







