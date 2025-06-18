



Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer on the sidelines of the 51st G7 Summit in Kananaskis, Canada, marking a significant moment in India-UK relations. Their conversation was described by PM Modi as "exceptional," with both leaders reaffirming the growing strength of bilateral ties, particularly in trade and commerce.





Modi emphasised the progress made in these areas and expressed commitment to further enhancing the partnership, stating, "We will keep working together to add even more momentum to this wonderful friendship" on social media.





The meeting occurred against the backdrop of the recent Air India crash in Ahmedabad, which claimed British lives and added a somber tone to the interaction. Both leaders acknowledged the tragedy and agreed to remain in close coordination as investigations continue.





A key highlight of the bilateral relationship is the India-UK Free Trade Agreement (FTA) signed in May 2025. This landmark deal, the UK's most significant bilateral trade agreement post-Brexit, grants zero-duty access for 99% of Indian exports to the UK, including sectors such as textiles, apparel, leather, footwear, marine products, sports goods, toys, gems and jewellery, auto parts, engineering goods, and organic chemicals. Tariffs on automobiles were notably reduced to 10% under a quota system, down from over 100% previously.





The FTA also promotes labour mobility, with provisions for about 100 additional annual visas for Indian professionals, especially in IT and healthcare. Furthermore, the Double Contribution Convention Agreement ensures that professionals are not required to pay social security contributions in both countries, facilitating smoother cross-border employment.





The UK is India's fourth-largest export destination, while India ranks as the UK's eleventh-largest trading partner. Bilateral trade stands at approximately USD 60 billion, with projections to double by 2030. The FTA is India's 16th and a strategic milestone amid global trade volatility and tariff uncertainties.





During the G7 Summit, PM Modi participated in discussions on pressing global issues, including energy security, technology cooperation, and the priorities of the Global South. He reiterated India's stance on unified global action against terrorism, called for addressing the concerns of developing nations, and highlighted India's initiatives such as the International Solar Alliance and the Global Biofuels Alliance.





PM Modi's visit to Canada, his first in a decade, was part of a three-nation tour and included multiple bilateral meetings with leaders such as Canadian PM Mark Carney, French President Emmanuel Macron, Italian PM Giorgia Meloni, and others. The summit also marked a thaw in India-Canada relations, with both countries agreeing to restore full diplomatic ties and appoint new high commissioners after a period of strained relations.





The Modi-Starmer meeting at the G7 Summit underscored the deepening India-UK partnership, the implementation of a landmark FTA, and a shared commitment to addressing both bilateral and global challenges, all set against the broader context of PM Modi's active engagement with world leaders during a pivotal international gathering.





Based On ANI Report







