



On June 10, 2025, the Myanmar Air Force (MAF) suffered another setback when a Chinese-origin F-7 fighter jet crashed in Pale Township, Sagaing Region, resulting in the death of one pilot.





The F-7, a predecessor to the JF-17, has been a mainstay in the MAF but is now emblematic of growing concerns over the reliability and quality of Chinese defence equipment supplied to developing countries.





The official explanation from the Myanmar military attributed the crash to mechanical failure during a training flight. However, the People’s Liberation Army (PLA), a resistance group operating in the region, claimed responsibility, stating that they shot down the jet using machine guns during ongoing combat.





This claim, however, remains unsubstantiated and is viewed with scepticism by independent observers and analysts. Social media footage and local reports confirm the crash and the subsequent destruction in the area, including civilian casualties and property damage.





Experts argue that this incident highlights the vulnerability of Chinese weapon systems, particularly those exported to countries like Myanmar and Pakistan.





The F-7 crash is not an isolated event; Myanmar’s fleet of Chinese-origin JF-17 Thunder fighters has faced persistent technical issues, further eroding confidence in Beijing’s defence exports. The technical shortcomings of these aircraft have been a source of frustration for the Myanmar Air Force, prompting a strategic pivot in its procurement policy.





In response to ongoing reliability concerns, Myanmar last year acquired six Russian Sukhoi Su-30SME fighter jets under a $400 million contract signed in 2018. These advanced aircraft were commissioned at Meiktila Air Base in Mandalay on December 15, 2024, and are expected to significantly bolster the air force’s capabilities, particularly in operations against rebel groups that have seized territory along the Indian border and other strategic regions.





The latest crash underscores the broader challenges facing Myanmar’s military aviation sector. As resistance groups grow increasingly sophisticated—reportedly employing MANPADS and other anti-aircraft weaponry—the limitations of aging and technologically inferior Chinese aircraft have become more pronounced. The incident has also triggered fears of retaliatory airstrikes by the junta, with local populations bracing for further violence.





The June 10 F-7 crash serves as a stark reminder of the risks associated with reliance on Chinese military hardware. The Myanmar Air Force’s shift towards Russian platforms reflects a search for greater reliability and combat effectiveness amid an intensifying internal conflict and mounting operational challenges.



