



Additional Director General (ADG) of the BSF Eastern Command, Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal, conducted a comprehensive three-day visit from June 10 to 12, 2025, to the sensitive border districts of Nadia, Murshidabad, and Malda in West Bengal.





The visit was aimed at strengthening border management and security in light of the evolving situation in neighbouring Bangladesh, which has seen recent political and communal unrest.





During his inspection, ADG Aggarwal delivered a clear directive that border management and operational preparedness would be further reinforced, with the BSF committed to continuous improvement.





He stressed that all necessary measures would be taken to thwart smuggling and infiltration attempts, focusing on enhancing the effectiveness of border fencing and patrolling systems. Aggarwal made it unequivocal that border security is the top priority and that any form of negligence would not be tolerated.





Accompanied by key senior officers—including Inspector General Anish Prasad (South Bengal Frontier), Deputy Inspector General Anil Kumar Sinha (Berhampur), and Deputy Inspector General Mitrabhanu Mahapatra (Malda)—Aggarwal’s visit gained added significance against the backdrop of recent communal violence in Murshidabad and Malda, where the BSF played a pivotal role in restoring order. These districts, along with Nadia, are marked by extensive stretches of unfenced and riverine borders with Bangladesh, which pose persistent security challenges.





Aggarwal’s itinerary included inspections of several critical border outposts (BOPs) such as Shikarpur (11 Battalion), Madhubana and Jalangi in Murshidabad, and Sabdalpur (an unfenced area under the 119 Battalion). He reviewed the border domination line, operational preparedness, and patrolling arrangements, and also inaugurated newly constructed BOPs at Kakmarichar (73 Battalion) and Neemtita (71 Battalion). His visit featured boat patrolling and security inspections at riverine points like Neemtita, Shivpur Ghat, and Mandir Ghat, reflecting the BSF’s focus on vulnerable and unfenced stretches.





The ADG engaged directly with Jawans and BSF personnel, who shared insights into smuggling, infiltration, and the evolving border situation. He commended their vigilance and dedication, particularly in curbing smuggling activities. Aggarwal also conducted a thorough inspection of night patrolling and surveillance systems, evaluated recently repaired Integrated Border Management System (IBBS) structures, and reviewed the surveillance and domination plan in unfenced areas.





On the final day, Aggarwal visited the Mahdipur BOP (119 Battalion) and the Land Customs Station (LCS) at Mahdipur, where he interacted with BSF personnel, customs officials, and tourists, further emphasizing inter-agency coordination and public engagement.





ADG Aggarwal’s visit underscored the BSF’s resolve to reinforce border security amid heightened tensions and emerging threats from across the Bangladesh border. His hands-on review, direct interaction with personnel, and focus on infrastructure and operational upgrades reflect the force’s proactive approach to maintaining the integrity and safety of India’s eastern frontier.





Based On ET News Report







