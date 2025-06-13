Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has underscored the transformative impact of the government’s “Make in India” initiative within the defence sector, asserting that indigenously developed systems are making India strategically, economically, and technically robust.





Speaking at a dialogue on ‘National Security & Terrorism’ in Dehradun, Singh highlighted that the Modi government’s persistent efforts over the past 11 years have fundamentally changed India’s security apparatus and its approach to national security issues, a shift vividly demonstrated during Operation Sindoor.





Singh pointed out that the defence sector has emerged as a cornerstone of the Atmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India) vision. The government has increased the annual defence production from approximately ₹40,000 crore in 2014 to over ₹1.30 lakh crore in 2024-25, with defence exports surging from ₹686 crore to ₹23,622 crore in the same period. The targets set are ambitious: ₹1.75 lakh crore in defence production for the current year, aiming for ₹3 lakh crore by 2029, and export goals of ₹30,000 crore this year and ₹50,000 crore by 2029. Indian defence products are now exported to nearly 100 countries, reflecting the sector's growing international stature.





A key policy shift has been reserving 75% of the defence capital procurement budget for domestic companies, alongside the issuance of 10 Positive Indigenisation Lists covering over 5,500 items, further boosting indigenous manufacturing. Singh emphasised that today’s Indian armed forces are equipped with state-of-the-art, domestically manufactured weapons, missiles, tanks, and platforms, including indigenous missiles like Agni, Prithvi, and BrahMos, and the capability to build complex assets such as the aircraft carrier INS Vikrant.





Operation Sindoor, described by Singh as the largest anti-terror operation in Indian history, was executed entirely with made-in-India weapons and systems, demonstrating the operational readiness and effectiveness of indigenous defence technology. He noted that this operation, launched in response to a terror attack in Pahalgam, showcased India’s ability to dismantle terror infrastructure and sent a clear message about the country’s strategic resolve.





Singh also addressed the broader impact of these developments. He stated that India is not only safeguarding its borders but is also building a system that enhances its strategic, economic, and technical strength. The shift from dependence on foreign defence equipment to self-reliance has positioned India as a credible global defence player, with a robust domestic supply chain supported by over 16,000 MSMEs, generating employment and fostering innovation.





On the international front, Singh criticised Pakistan for its continued support of terrorism and called for global pressure to curb such activities, including stopping foreign funding to Pakistan, which he described as a “nursery of terrorism”. He also expressed concern over the United Nations Security Council’s decision to appoint Pakistan as Vice-Chair of its Counter-Terrorism Panel, questioning the international community’s commitment to fighting terrorism in light of Pakistan’s record.





Rajnath Singh’s remarks illustrate how the government’s focus on indigenous defence production has strengthened India’s strategic autonomy, economic growth, and technological advancement. The success of Operation Sindoor and the exponential rise in defence exports underscore the effectiveness of the Make in India initiative, marking a decisive shift in India’s defence posture and its emergence as a global defence manufacturing hub.





