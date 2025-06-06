



An Indian Air Force Apache attack helicopter on Friday made a precautionary landing during a routine training sortie near Saharanpur, said IAF officials.





The chopper has now returned to the Saharanpur air base, added the officials.





Previously, a remotely piloted aircraft of the Indian Air Force crashed in Pithala village in Jaisalmer district, the IAF said on Thursday. No damage to any personnel or property has been reported, the IAF said. "One Remotely Piloted Aircraft of the Indian Air Force met with an accident near Jaisalmer today during a routine training sortie,' IAF said in a post on X.





