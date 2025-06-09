



Leaders Deepen Blue Economy and Marine Cooperation





In a significant diplomatic engagement on the eve of the Marine Spatial Planning (MSP) side event in Monaco, Norway’s Minister of International Development, Åsmund Grøver Aukrust, met with India’s Union Minister for Earth Sciences, Dr. Jitendra Singh, to express Norway’s solidarity with India following the recent attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam.





The meeting, which took place aboard the historic Norwegian tall ship Statsraad Lehmkuhl, underscored the growing mutual respect and cooperation between the two nations.





Minister Aukrust conveyed Norway’s unequivocal support for India in the wake of the deplorable events in Jammu & Kashmir, highlighting a strong public sentiment in Norway in favour of India. He also communicated the Norwegian public’s eagerness to welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi for an official visit, reflecting the depth of bilateral goodwill.





The bilateral engagement was not only a gesture of solidarity but also an opportunity to advance India-Norway cooperation in key areas such as marine planning, Arctic research, and the development of a resilient Blue Economy. Both ministers reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening ties in ocean governance and marine spatial planning, which are crucial for the sustainable use of ocean resources.





The relationship builds on the collaborative agreement on ocean management announced by the Prime Ministers of India and Norway in 2019. Since then, both countries have made significant progress, particularly through the Indo-Norwegian Integrated Ocean and Research Initiative. Notable achievements include pilot Marine Spatial Planning projects in Puducherry and Lakshadweep, which address coastal erosion, biodiversity, fisheries, tourism, and conservation.





Dr. Jitendra Singh emphasized India’s commitment to leveraging science and technology to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), especially those related to life below water. He highlighted the launch of the SAHAV portal, a GIS-based decision support system recognized as a Digital Public Good, which empowers policymakers and communities with real-time spatial data for smarter marine planning and resilience.





Minister Aukrust praised India’s proactive role in regional and global marine conservation and welcomed deeper collaboration in research, innovation, and the use of digital tools for marine planning and monitoring. The leaders also discussed sharing their collective expertise with other countries, particularly island nations vulnerable to climate impacts.





The meeting was attended by notable dignitaries, including His Royal Highness Crown Prince Haakon of Norway, and served as a prelude to the larger MSP side event, where both India and Norway are expected to join other global stakeholders in sharing national experiences and commitments to marine spatial planning.





This engagement signals a mutual recognition of science diplomacy as a vital bridge between environmental stewardship and development imperatives. As the world looks ahead to the upcoming UN Ocean Conference, the dialogue between Dr. Jitendra Singh and Minister Aukrust marks a significant step forward in harnessing shared knowledge, resources, and political will to protect and sustainably manage the world’s oceans.





Dr. Jitendra Singh also addressed the Monaco Marine Conference, reiterating India’s commitment to a resilient Blue Economy, a theme highlighted by Prime Minister Modi in his recent Independence Day addresses. The presence of top-level Norwegian leadership and the focus on collaborative marine initiatives underscore the importance both nations place on sustainable maritime cooperation and the global agenda for ocean sustainability.





Based On ANI Report







