

Independent Canadian investigative journalist Mocha Bezirgan has alleged that he was physically assaulted, threatened, and had his phone snatched by a group of pro-Khalistan activists while covering their rally in Vancouver on June 8, 2025. Bezirgan, known for his critical coverage of Khalistan-related protests in Canada and abroad, described the incident as a direct attack on press freedom and an attempt to silence independent journalism.





According to Bezirgan, the assault occurred while he was reporting at a rally organised by Khalistan supporters in downtown Vancouver. He recounted being surrounded by multiple individuals who, he said, "acted like thugs," crowding in on him, grabbing his phone, and threatening him in an effort to stop him from recording the event. Bezirgan stated that one of the main assailants was a foreign activist from the UK who has a history of harassing him online and had previously doxed his whereabouts. This individual, he claimed, continued his aggressive behaviour even after being warned by police at the scene.





Bezirgan emphasised that such intimidation tactics have become routine at Khalistani gatherings and that he has faced similar harassment while covering protests in the UK, US, and New Zealand. He asserted that his editorial independence and refusal to be influenced or "bought" by these groups have made him a target for repeated attacks.





The journalist also raised broader concerns about the Khalistani extremist movement in Canada, noting that while it does not represent the wider Sikh community, it has contributed to acts of vandalism, intimidation, and violent rhetoric. Bezirgan identified Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) as the primary organizer of these rallies, with local Gurudwaras assisting in mobilisation. He further pointed to the World Sikh Organisation, a Canada-based political group, as providing significant political cover for the movement.





Of particular concern to Bezirgan is the involvement of Canadian politicians with groups linked to Khalistani extremism. He criticised leaders from the Conservative, NDP, and Liberal parties for attending events with individuals who have violent histories, including sharing a stage with a convicted conspirator in the 1985 Air India bombing plot. Bezirgan condemned the glorification of violence by some rally participants, who openly celebrate the assassins of former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and make inflammatory statements about targeting current Indian leadership.





Bezirgan warned that the reluctance of Canadian politicians to distance themselves from extremist elements, combined with limited media coverage, risks normalising such behaviour and escalating tensions between Canada and India. He called for greater accountability and public awareness to prevent extremist groups from gaining further legitimacy and influence in Canadian society.





The incident has reignited debate over press freedom and the safety of journalists covering politically charged events in Canada, especially as the country prepares to host the upcoming G7 summit. Bezirgan, while shaken by the ordeal, affirmed that he remains undeterred in his commitment to independent journalism and holding those in power to account.





Based On ANI Report







