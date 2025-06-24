



The Ministry of Defence has finalized 13 procurement contracts totalling ₹1,981.90 crore under the Emergency Procurement (EP) mechanism to significantly strengthen the Indian Army's counter-terrorism capabilities.





This initiative, executed through fast-track procedures, is part of a sanctioned outlay of ₹2,000 crore and is designed to rapidly augment the Army’s operational readiness, particularly in high-risk and insurgency-prone regions such as Jammu and Kashmir, where cross-border terrorism remains a persistent threat.





The contracts encompass a comprehensive range of modern, indigenous military systems and equipment aimed at enhancing situational awareness, lethality, mobility, and protection for troops engaged in counter-terror operations. Key acquisitions include:





Integrated Drone Detection and Interdiction Systems (IDDIS) to counter aerial threats and unauthorized drone activity.





1. Low Level Lightweight Radars (LLLR) for improved surveillance and early warning 2. Very Short Range Air Defence Systems (VSHORADS), including launchers and missiles, to bolster air defence at tactical levels 3. Remotely Piloted Aerial Vehicles (RPAVs) and various categories of tactical and surveillance drones for real-time reconnaissance and operational flexibility 4. Loitering munitions, including advanced Vertical Take-Off and Landing (VTOL) variants, offering precision strike capabilities 5. Bulletproof Jackets and ballistic helmets to enhance troop survivability 6. Quick Reaction Fighting Vehicles (QRFVs) in both heavy and medium variants, ensuring rapid troop mobility and response 7. Night sights for rifles to improve combat effectiveness during low-visibility operations 8. Various Categories of Drones 9. Ballistic Helmets





All equipment is being sourced from Indian companies, reflecting the government’s commitment to the ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ (self-reliant India) initiative and ensuring that the Army is equipped with cutting-edge, indigenous technology to counter evolving security threats, especially in asymmetric warfare scenarios.





The acquisitions were completed within compressed timelines to address urgent operational requirements, ensuring that vital capabilities are inducted swiftly to bridge critical gaps. This procurement drive follows recent precision strikes by Indian forces on terror infrastructure across the border and forms part of a broader strategy to strengthen the Army’s anti-terror grid against Pakistan-backed terrorism and other emerging threats.





The Defence Ministry’s emergency procurement initiative marks a significant step in ensuring the Indian Army remains agile, well-equipped, and mission-ready, capable of responding effectively to the dynamic security environment facing the nation.





