



Operation Sindoor stands out as the most significant achievement of the Narendra Modi government's third term, both in its tactical execution and symbolic value.





Launched on the night of May 7, 2025, as a direct response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 lives, the operation marked a decisive evolution in India’s military doctrine and geopolitical posture.





India’s armed forces executed precision missile and air strikes on nine key militant camps and support facilities across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), targeting infrastructure linked to groups such as Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed.





The operation, lasting just over 20 minutes, was characterised by its speed, accuracy, and the use of advanced indigenous weaponry—including BrahMos missiles and Astra air-to-air missiles—underscoring the success of the Make-in-India defence initiative. Notably, Indian forces bypassed sophisticated Chinese-supplied air defence systems deployed by Pakistan, demonstrating a new level of tactical prowess and strategic autonomy.





Operation Sindoor did not just stop at the initial strikes. Intelligence leaks and Pakistani government documents later revealed that India’s reach extended even deeper, with drone and missile strikes hitting additional military installations and cantonments across Pakistan’s provinces, including Punjab, Sindh, and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa. Critical targets such as the National Defence Complex in Attock and major army cantonments were struck, highlighting India’s expanded capabilities and willingness to neutralize threats at their source.





Pakistan’s response—an attempted barrage of drones and missiles—was largely thwarted by India’s robust air defence systems like the S-400, and the alertness of Indian forces. Despite retaliatory skirmishes and a brief escalation, India maintained a measured and proportionate stance.





The operation was lauded by international observers for its restraint and clarity, sending a strong message without triggering a wider conflict. Diplomatically, Operation Sindoor enhanced India’s global standing, with foreign counterparts acknowledging the country’s maturity, responsibility, and newfound assertiveness on the world stage.





The operation’s impact rippled through Indian society and culture, with moments such as Shankar Mahadevan’s tribute during the IPL 2025 final capturing the public imagination and reinforcing national pride.





Operation Sindoor became a symbol of the Modi government’s broader vision of Viksit Bharat—a developed, self-reliant, and strategically assertive India. It demonstrated the government’s commitment to defence modernization, domestic manufacturing, and a proactive regional security policy.





Strategically, Operation Sindoor established new norms in India’s security paradigm. It showcased the seamless integration of political will, military strategy, and indigenous technological capability. The operation validated a decade of reforms in defence management and indigenous capability-building, setting a precedent for future responses to cross-border terrorism. India made it clear that any future attacks would be met with swift, decisive, and pre-emptive action, fundamentally altering the deterrence equation in the region.





Operation Sindoor is likely to be remembered as the defining moment of Modi 3.0’s first year—a demonstration of precision, power, and diplomacy. It proved that India can act with calculated force, leverage homegrown technology, and still maintain international goodwill, marking a turning point in the nation’s journey toward strategic autonomy and global respect.





Agencies







