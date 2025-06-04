It was reported that Shehbaz Sharif & Asim Munir were so scared of an Indian hit that they conducted a meet with Pakistani soldiers in a open field far away from an army barrack





In the wake of the April 22, 2025, Pahalgam massacre—where 26 Indian civilians were killed by militants—India launched a major military retaliation known as Operation Sindoor.





While India initially disclosed strikes on nine key terror hubs in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), a recently leaked Pakistani military dossier has revealed that the scale, reach, and precision of these strikes were far greater than publicly acknowledged by Indian authorities.





Unintended Confirmation by Pakistan: The Pakistani dossier, intended to build a case against India for international audiences, inadvertently provided detailed confirmation of the extent and effectiveness of India’s military operation.





The document lists at least eight additional sites deep inside Pakistan—such as Peshawar, Jhang, Hyderabad (Sindh), Gujrat, Gujranwala, Bahawalnagar, Attock, and Chor—that were struck by Indian forces on the night of May 9–10, beyond the initial May 7–8 targets. These locations include both terror infrastructure and critical military installations, underscoring the operational depth and technological sophistication of the Indian strikes.





According to the dossier, over 100 Indian drones penetrated Pakistani airspace, striking targets in Muridke, Bahawalpur, and Muzaffarabad—areas long associated with Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed. Notably, the dossier makes no claims of successful interception or defence, instead plainly admitting that Indian drones executed their missions unimpeded, causing significant damage.





The complete destruction of two forward brigade headquarters—10 Brigade at KG Top and 80 Brigade at Naushera—both critical to Pakistan’s Line of Control (LoC) operations.





The obliteration of a Field Supply Depot, vital for logistics and ammunition supply to frontline Pakistani troops.





Indian drones hovering over key military and political installations without interception, highlighting a failure of Pakistan’s air defence and surveillance systems.





The Pakistani dossier does not mention any successful Pakistani counteraction—no Indian aircraft were reported shot down, and there were no confirmed Indian casualties. In contrast, the document lists substantial Pakistani military losses, including high-value terror camps and military infrastructure. This one-sided account, coupled with errors in Pakistan’s retaliatory claims (such as listing untouched Indian cities as targets), further undermines Islamabad’s narrative and highlights the effectiveness of India’s operation.





Indian authorities have maintained that all strikes were meticulously documented with visual and operational proof, emphasising transparency and a focus on terror infrastructure to avoid civilian casualties. Indian officials, including Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, reiterated that the strikes were “non-escalatory, precise, and measured,” targeting only facilities directly involved in terrorism.





Pakistan’s own internal assessment, as revealed in the leaked dossier, has inadvertently confirmed the scale, precision, and operational success of India’s military strikes following the Pahalgam massacre.





The document serves as an unintended inventory of the damage inflicted by Indian forces, validating India’s claims of technological superiority, strategic restraint, and the establishment of a new deterrence threshold in the region.





The episode marks a significant shift in the India-Pakistan security dynamic, with Pakistan’s admissions amplifying the impact of India’s message: any future terror attack will be met with swift, precise, and overwhelming force.





Based On SGL Report











