



During a high-profile event with the Indian diaspora in Berlin on June 7, 2025, BJP MP and leader of an all-party delegation, Ravi Shankar Prasad, delivered a sharp critique of Pakistan's military establishment.





Prasad asserted that Pakistan's Generals deliberately orchestrate conflicts to maintain their relevance, employing terrorism as a strategic tool to destabilise India. He argued that the military, rather than civilian leadership, controls Pakistan, and this dynamic perpetuates a cycle of conflict and terrorism in the region.





Prasad contrasted India's trajectory with that of Pakistan since both countries' independence. He highlighted India's significant achievements under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, noting India's emergence as a global IT and space power, the world's second-largest mobile phone manufacturer, and a leader in digital transformation. He credited these advancements to Modi's vision of "IT+IT=IT" (Information Technology + India's Talent = India Tomorrow), pointing out that India now accounts for 51% of global digital payments—a testament to its technological progress and inclusive growth.





In stark contrast, Prasad described Pakistan as a nation repeatedly failing in its military engagements with India and increasingly reliant on "creating terror machines" under the direction of its Generals. He stated that Pakistan had initiated conflict with India four times and lost each time, emphasizing that India has never been the aggressor. According to Prasad, the Pakistani military's dominance in politics has led to a situation where terrorism is systematically used as an instrument of state policy, with many global terrorist incidents having a direct or indirect Pakistani connection.





Addressing recent security developments, Prasad referenced the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir and India's decisive response through "Operation Sindoor" on May 7, which targeted terrorist camps across the border.





He clarified that Operation Sindoor is currently "paused" but could be resumed depending on Pakistan's future actions, sending a clear message: "If you stop, we stop. If you fire, we will give a stronger reply." This stance underscores India's commitment to a firm and conditional approach to cross-border terrorism.





The all-party delegation led by Prasad, which includes representatives from BJP, Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), AIADMK, and other senior leaders, arrived in Germany after a visit to Belgium. Their mission is to present a unified Indian position against terrorism and to reinforce India's commitment to global peace and security.





Prasad's remarks in Berlin not only highlighted India's technological and economic rise but also reaffirmed India's resolve to combat terrorism and address the challenges posed by Pakistan's military establishment.





Based On ANI Report







