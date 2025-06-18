



Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Kananaskis, Canada, marking their first meeting since Chancellor Merz assumed office in May 2025. This high-level engagement coincided with the 25th anniversary of the India-Germany Strategic Partnership, underscoring the enduring strength of bilateral ties.





During their discussions, Prime Minister Modi congratulated Chancellor Merz on his recent electoral victory and expressed gratitude for the German government’s condolences following the tragic plane crash in Ahmedabad.





Both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to intensifying cooperation in critical areas such as counter-terrorism and combating terror financing. Prime Minister Modi emphasized the importance of continued collaboration, stating that India and Germany would keep working together to address these global challenges.





The meeting also covered a broad spectrum of bilateral cooperation, including trade and investment, defence and security, green and sustainable development, technology, innovation, education, and mobility. Both leaders highlighted the need to further strengthen and diversify their strategic partnership, particularly in emerging sectors like IT, manufacturing, semiconductors, sustainability, and research and innovation.





Prime Minister Modi thanked Chancellor Merz for Germany’s strong support and solidarity with India in the fight against terrorism. Both leaders acknowledged that terrorism remains a major threat to global peace and stability and agreed to deepen defence and security linkages as part of their ongoing partnership.





In addition to bilateral issues, Modi and Merz exchanged views on key regional and international developments, reflecting their shared commitment to addressing global challenges through close cooperation. Prime Minister Modi extended an invitation to Chancellor Merz to visit India at a mutually convenient time, aiming to further solidify the robust relationship between the two nations.





The meeting was widely acknowledged as a reaffirmation of the sustained momentum in India-Germany relations, with both sides expressing satisfaction at the progress made and their shared resolve to advance cooperation across priority sectors as the strategic partnership enters its 25th year.





