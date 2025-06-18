



Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s participation at the 51st G7 Summit in Kananaskis, Alberta, Canada, was marked by a series of high-level bilateral meetings, including a significant engagement with South Korean President Lee Jae-myung on the sidelines of the summit. This meeting underscored the continued commitment of both India and South Korea to deepen their Special Strategic Partnership, focusing on expanding cooperation in several key sectors.





During their discussions, PM Modi and President Lee reaffirmed their intention to explore new avenues for collaboration. The areas identified for enhanced partnership included trade and economy, critical and emerging technologies, green hydrogen, shipbuilding, cultural exchanges, and people-to-people (P2P) ties. Both leaders emphasised the importance of leveraging their respective technological and industrial strengths to foster innovation and sustainable growth.





Regional and global issues also featured prominently in their talks, reflecting the broader context of the G7 Summit, where global challenges such as energy security, technological innovation, and geopolitical stability were at the forefront. The meeting between Modi and Lee was described as productive, with both sides expressing a shared vision for peace, stability, and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region and beyond.





This interaction took place as part of PM Modi’s broader diplomatic outreach during the summit, which included meetings with leaders from Canada, Germany, Australia, Mexico, South Africa, and others. The summit itself provided a platform for India—though not a G7 member but a regular invitee—to highlight issues of importance to the Global South and to reinforce its role as a key player in shaping global governance.





The Modi-Lee meeting on the G7 sidelines in Canada served to strengthen the India-South Korea partnership by setting the stage for deeper cooperation in strategic and emerging sectors, while also facilitating dialogue on pressing regional and global matters.





Based On ANI Report







