



During the 51st G7 Summit held in Kananaskis, Alberta, Canada, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with the President of Mexico, Dr. Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo, marking their first meeting since her historic election victory.





Prime Minister Modi congratulated President Sheinbaum on her win and expressed gratitude for Mexico’s support in India’s fight against terrorism, underscoring the longstanding bonds of friendship between the two nations.





The leaders discussed expanding bilateral cooperation in several key areas, including trade, investment, start-ups, innovation, science and technology, and the automotive sector, while also emphasizing the importance of enhancing people-to-people exchanges.





They acknowledged the growing trade and investment ties and explored new opportunities, particularly in the context of near-shoring, where Mexico offers significant prospects. The pharmaceutical sector was highlighted as an area where India could contribute by supplying and producing affordable, high-quality medicines, alongside collaboration in agriculture and holistic health.





President Sheinbaum expressed appreciation for India’s advancements in technology, innovation, and digital public infrastructure, voicing a desire for deeper cooperation in these fields.





Prime Minister Modi proposed exploring collaboration in semiconductors, artificial intelligence, quantum technologies, and critical minerals. Both leaders also noted the upcoming engagements between their respective think-tank communities and highlighted the vibrant cultural and people-to-people ties, which are expected to further boost tourism and mutual understanding.





On the international front, Modi and Sheinbaum exchanged views on pressing global and regional issues, with a particular focus on the priorities of the Global South—a theme that Prime Minister Modi emphasized throughout the summit. Modi fondly recalled his 2016 visit to Mexico and extended an invitation to President Sheinbaum to visit India, reinforcing the commitment to further strengthen the India-Mexico partnership.





The meeting underscored a shared commitment to deepen cooperation across diverse sectors and to work collaboratively on global challenges, reflecting the growing warmth and strategic depth in India-Mexico relations.



