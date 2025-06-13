



Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s upcoming meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Kananaskis, Canada, is being positioned by India’s Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) as a significant opportunity to explore pathways to reset the strained India-Canada relationship. MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal emphasised that both countries are vibrant democracies, bound by shared values, a commitment to the rule of law, and robust people-to-people ties.





The meeting is expected to focus on exchanging views on bilateral and global issues and identifying ways to reframe the relationship based on mutual respect, shared interests, and sensitivity to each other’s concerns.





The context for this renewed engagement follows a period of diplomatic tension, notably after Canadian allegations in 2023 that Indian agents were involved in the killing of Khalistani separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Canada—a claim India has strongly denied.





The incident led to both countries expelling senior diplomats, escalating the diplomatic standoff. India has consistently raised concerns about extremism, violence, and anti-India activities in Canada, urging Canadian authorities to take decisive action against these elements.





The upcoming G7 Summit, scheduled from June 15 to 17 in Alberta’s Kananaskis, provides a platform for the two leaders to engage directly after Carney extended an invitation to Modi, which was accepted following a congratulatory phone call. Both leaders have publicly affirmed the importance of renewed cooperation, with Modi highlighting the deep people-to-people ties and expressing optimism about working together with “renewed vigour.”





The MEA also noted that existing mechanisms between Indian and Canadian law enforcement agencies for addressing mutual security concerns are expected to continue, reflecting ongoing dialogue despite recent tensions.





This high-level engagement signals a potential thaw and a willingness on both sides to address contentious issues while seeking common ground. The outcome of the Modi-Carney meeting could set the tone for a new phase in India-Canada relations, balancing security concerns with broader diplomatic, economic, and societal interests.





Based On ANI Report







