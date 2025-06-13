



The Indian Army has achieved a significant milestone in indigenous defence technology with the induction of two ground breaking weapons systems, Shatrunash and Agniastra, developed by Major Rajprasad R.S. of the Corps of Engineers. These cutting-edge technologies represent a paradigm shift in military operations, offering enhanced capabilities for both conventional warfare and counter-insurgency operations while reinforcing India's commitment to self-reliance in defence manufacturing.





Shatrunash: Advanced Electromagnetic Pulse Technology





Shatrunash, aptly named "destroyer of enemies," is a handheld electromagnetic pulse (EMP) gun that represents a revolutionary advancement in directed-energy weapons. This sophisticated system utilises high-power microwave radiation to disable electronic targets without requiring kinetic impact, making it particularly effective against improvised explosive devices (IEDs), drones, vehicles, and other electronic-based threats. The weapon's non-kinetic approach allows for precise neutralisation of targets while minimising collateral damage, a crucial advantage in complex operational environments.





The development of Shatrunash addresses a critical operational need, as electromagnetic pulse technology provides military forces with the capability to disable enemy electronics and communication systems without physical destruction. This technology proves especially valuable in counter-terrorism operations where precision and minimal collateral damage are paramount considerations.





Agniastra: Multi-Target Remote Detonation System





Agniastra, meaning "weapon of fire," is a sophisticated multi-target portable remote detonation system that significantly enhances the Indian Army's demolition capabilities. This advanced system can simultaneously engage multiple targets independently over extended distances, making it highly effective for destroying enemy bunkers, bridges, and fortified structures. The system's versatility is further enhanced by its dual deployment capability, functioning effectively through manual operation or via unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and unmanned ground vehicles (UGVs).





The Agniastra system builds upon previous innovations, particularly the Wireless Electronic Detonation System (WEDC), which was previously inducted into the Indian Army. The new system offers tremendous potential for room interventions, remote bunker destruction, and reserve demolitions, with applications spanning both conventional warfare and counter-terrorism operations. Army officials have described the device as holding "tremendous potential" for various military applications, emphasising its effectiveness in both conventional and counter-terrorist operations.





Recognition And Awards





Major Rajprasad RS received the prestigious NSG Counter IED Innovator Award for 2024-25 in recognition of his exceptional contributions to military technology. The award was presented during the National Security Guard international seminar held in New Delhi on June 11, 2025, acknowledging his innovative work on both Shatrunash and Agniastra systems. This recognition marks Major Rajprasad's second NSG honour, following his previous recognition for the Xploder innovation in 2023.





The award underscores the significant impact of Major Rajprasad's innovations on enhancing the Indian Army's operational capabilities in high-risk environments. His contributions have been particularly valuable in developing technologies that improve soldier safety during counter-terrorism operations and IED neutralisation missions.





Comprehensive Innovation Portfolio





Major Rajprasad's technological contributions extend far beyond the Shatrunash and Agniastra systems, encompassing a comprehensive portfolio of over 12 tactical innovations. Four of these innovations have already been successfully inducted into the Indian Army's operational ecosystem, demonstrating their practical value and effectiveness. His most notable previous innovation, the Xploder, is a multi-role Kamikaze unmanned ground vehicle designed for IED disposal and hideout neutralisation.





The Xploder system, formally inducted by Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi in December 2024, represents a significant advancement in unmanned military technology. This all-terrain platform is capable of multiple roles in combat operations, including unmanned reconnaissance and surveillance, delivery of explosive payloads, remote disposal of IEDs, and Kamikaze operations during hideout clearance. The system also proves effective for disaster relief operations, demonstrating its versatility beyond combat applications.





Additional innovations in Major Rajprasad's portfolio include the Vidyut Rakshak, an IoT-enabled power generator monitoring, protection, and control system, and the Mobile Reactive Munition System (MRMS), an advanced mine warfare technology. The MRMS employs sophisticated targeting algorithms and mimics spider-like mobility to stealthily navigate toward targets, representing a significant advancement in contemporary warfare tactics.





Technology Transfer And Mass Production





A significant milestone in India's defence manufacturing capabilities has been achieved through the first-time granting of Technology Transfer (ToT) agreements for these systems to private defence industries. The Indian Army's Army Design Bureau (ADB), facilitated by the Foundation of Innovation and Technology Transfer (FITT), has enabled this crucial step toward establishing a robust manufacturing ecosystem. This initiative directly supports the Atmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India) initiative, promoting indigenous defence production capabilities.





The technology transfer process represents a fundamental shift in India's defence procurement strategy, moving away from traditional reliance on imports toward domestic innovation and manufacturing. The Army Design Bureau, established in 2016, has been instrumental in fostering collaboration between the military, academia, startups, and private industry. The bureau has spearheaded over 350 defence programs in collaboration with 450 Indian companies, covering diverse areas including drones, cybersecurity, robotics, quantum computing, and advanced weaponry.





Operational Excellence And Combat Readiness





The practical implementation of these technologies has already begun showing results in operational environments. The systems have undergone rigorous testing and evaluation, with the Xploder UGV completing successful trials over two years before receiving approval for mass production. Military officials have emphasised the systems' ability to traverse challenging terrains and operate effectively in complex environments, key requirements for modern military operations.





The integration of these technologies into the Indian Army's operational framework represents a significant enhancement in combat engineering capabilities, reconnaissance operations, and counter-IED missions. The systems' proven effectiveness in reducing human risk while maximising tactical impact aligns perfectly with modern military doctrine emphasising technology-enabled operations.





These innovations collectively represent a new era of technological preparedness for the Indian Army, providing advanced capabilities that enhance operational effectiveness while supporting the broader goal of achieving self-reliance in defence technology. The successful development, testing, and induction of these systems demonstrate India's growing expertise in developing sophisticated military technologies that meet contemporary security challenges.





