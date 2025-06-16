



In a landmark diplomatic development, Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Cyprus on Sunday afternoon, marking the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to the Mediterranean island nation in over two decades.





This visit is viewed as a significant step in India’s renewed outreach to European partners and comes just ahead of the G7 Summit in Canada, underscoring the strategic importance New Delhi places on its relationship with Cyprus and the broader region.





Upon landing at Larnaca International Airport, PM Modi was warmly received with ceremonial honours by Cyprus President Nikos Christodoulides, reflecting the depth and warmth of bilateral ties. Modi’s visit, undertaken at the invitation of President Christodoulides, is part of a broader three-nation tour that will also see him attend the G7 Summit in Canada and visit Croatia.





During his two-day stay, Modi is scheduled to hold high-level delegation talks with President Christodoulides. The agenda is expansive, focusing on deepening cooperation in trade, investment, IT and innovation, defence, shipping, renewable energy, and people-to-people ties.





Both leaders are also expected to discuss global and regional issues, including maritime security and the evolving situation in West Asia. The visit is expected to result in the signing of multi-level cooperation agreements, further institutionalizing the partnership between the two countries.





India and Cyprus share a strong diplomatic history since establishing ties in 1962. Cyprus has consistently supported India on key international issues, including Kashmir and United Nations Security Council reforms, and has been a reliable partner on global platforms. The timing of Modi’s visit is also seen as a diplomatic signal to Turkey, which has recently strengthened its ties with Pakistan and supported Islamabad during the latest hostilities. Cyprus, itself a victim of Turkish occupation in its north since 1974, has remained a steadfast ally of India, particularly in countering the Islamabad-Ankara alignment.





Beyond official engagements, PM Modi is set to address and interact with the Indian diaspora in Cyprus, a community that, though small, plays a vital role in the local education, healthcare, and business sectors. The Indian community has expressed great enthusiasm and pride at the Prime Minister’s visit, seeing it as recognition of their contributions and a boost to their ties with the homeland.





This visit is widely interpreted as a strategic move within India’s evolving foreign policy, which seeks to build robust partnerships with smaller but geopolitically significant nations in Europe and the Mediterranean. It also comes at a time when Cyprus is set to assume the EU Council Presidency in the first half of 2026, further elevating its importance in India’s diplomatic calculus.





Prime Minister Modi’s visit to Cyprus is a historic and multifaceted diplomatic initiative aimed at deepening strategic, economic, and cultural ties, while also sending a clear geopolitical message in the context of shifting alliances in the region. The outcomes of this visit are expected to add significant momentum to India-Cyprus relations and reinforce India’s broader engagement with Europe ahead of key global deliberations at the G7 Summit.





