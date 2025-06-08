



Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with the United Kingdom's Foreign Secretary David Lammy in New Delhi on Saturday, highlighting the continued momentum in the India-UK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.





In a statement shared on X, PM Modi expressed his appreciation for Lammy’s substantive contributions to the bilateral relationship, which has been further strengthened by the recently concluded Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between the two countries.





He specifically acknowledged the UK's support for India in combating cross-border terrorism, a theme that has been central to India’s diplomatic engagements, especially in the context of recent security challenges.





The meeting took place against the backdrop of a recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, to which the UK responded with strong condemnation and expressions of solidarity. Lammy conveyed the UK Prime Minister’s condolences and reiterated the UK's commitment to supporting India in addressing terrorism comprehensively.





This gesture was reciprocated by Indian leaders, with External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar also meeting Lammy earlier in the day. Their discussions focused on the significant progress achieved in the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, the positive trajectory of the FTA, and the expanding cooperation in education and trade.





Both sides also addressed broader global and regional issues, as well as collaboration in multilateral fora, reflecting the growing depth and scope of India-UK relations. The meetings underscored the shared resolve to counter terrorism and seize new opportunities emerging from their strengthened partnership, particularly in the aftermath of the FTA and in the context of ongoing security concerns in the region.





Based On ANI Report







