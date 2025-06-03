



BJP leader and Member of Parliament, Bansuri Swaraj, underscored India's uncompromising stance against terrorism during the conclusion of a significant diplomatic mission spanning the UAE, Democratic Republic of Congo, Sierra Leone, and Liberia. As a member of the all-party parliamentary delegation (Group 4), Swaraj articulated India's message of peace, partnership, and zero tolerance for terrorism, emphasizing that economic cooperation cannot thrive in the shadow of violence.





Swaraj stated, "Together, trade and terror cannot work. Blood and business cannot flow together," invoking the ancient Indian philosophy of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam—the world is one family—to highlight India's role as a global friend and responsible international actor. She asserted that terrorism is not confined to any one region but represents a global threat requiring unified action. The deployment of seven parliamentary delegations to different parts of the world, she said, was a deliberate move to broadcast India's clear message on terrorism and to counter global misinformation.





Reflecting on the diplomatic outreach, Swaraj recalled the UAE's prompt and unequivocal condemnation of the Pahalgam terror attack, describing the Emirati response as a testament to the deep friendship between the two nations. She emphasized that the visit was not merely ceremonial but a "declaration of India's resolve" to combat terrorism on the world stage.





In West Africa, Swaraj noted that Sierra Leone, the Democratic Republic of Congo, and Liberia are not only India's longstanding partners but also influential players in global affairs. The delegation's mission in these countries was to recognize and strengthen these bilateral relationships while reinforcing the collective stand against terrorism. The impact of the visit was marked by symbolic gestures such as moments of silence in Sierra Leone and the Liberian Parliament in memory of the Pahalgam terror victims, as well as a strong statement of support from the DR Congo, all demonstrating solidarity with India in the fight against terrorism.





Swaraj expressed confidence in India's rising global stature under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, stating that the resolve of 140 crore Indians against terrorism is now resonating worldwide. The delegation, led by Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde and comprising MPs from the BJP, Indian Union Muslim League, Biju Janata Dal, and former diplomats, was tasked with briefing international partners on India's response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack and the broader campaign against cross-border terrorism.





This multi-party initiative, consisting of seven groups led by different MPs, is part of a broader strategy to highlight India's zero-tolerance policy on terrorism, build global consensus, and reinforce the message that peace and economic progress cannot coexist with violence and extremism. The mission also aimed to strengthen diplomatic ties and ensure that India's perspective on terrorism is clearly understood and supported by key international stakeholders.





The delegation's visit, as articulated by Bansuri Swaraj, was a robust assertion of India's commitment to peace, partnership, and global security, sending a clear message that trade and terror cannot coexist in the modern world.





Based On ANI Report







