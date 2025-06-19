



Russian President Vladimir Putin has publicly offered Russia’s services as a mediator in the escalating conflict between Iran and Israel, emphasizing Moscow’s readiness to facilitate dialogue and seek a peaceful resolution.





Putin confirmed this position during a phone call with the President of the United Arab Emirates, Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and reiterated it at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, where he addressed senior news leaders from around the world.





Putin stated that Russia is in active contact with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US President Donald Trump regarding the situation, highlighting Moscow’s ongoing diplomatic engagement with all principal actors.





He underscored that Russia is prepared to support Iran’s peaceful nuclear development, referencing Russia’s longstanding involvement in Iran’s civilian nuclear program, including the completion of the Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant. At the same time, Putin acknowledged Israel’s security concerns and suggested that a deal accommodating both Iran’s nuclear ambitions for peaceful purposes and Israel’s security needs is feasible.





Putin described the situation as “delicate,” but maintained that “a solution could be found,” and indicated that Russia has shared its proposals with Iran, Israel, and the United States. He made clear that Moscow is not imposing solutions but is offering its vision for a possible way out of the crisis, with the ultimate decisions resting with the political leadership of the involved countries.





The Russian president also commented on the domestic situation in Iran, noting that Israeli strikes have led to a consolidation of Iranian society around its leadership, a dynamic often observed in times of external pressure. When questioned about hypothetical scenarios such as a targeted assassination of Iran’s Supreme Leader, Putin refused to entertain such possibilities, labelling them as scenarios he would not discuss.





Meanwhile, US President Trump, while acknowledging Putin’s mediation offer, responded by urging the Russian leader to focus on resolving Russia’s own conflicts, particularly in Ukraine, before seeking to mediate elsewhere. This marks a shift from Trump’s earlier openness to Russian mediation in the Middle East.





The immediate backdrop to these diplomatic manoeuvres is the sharp escalation in hostilities between Israel and Iran, beginning with Israel’s Operation “Rising Lion” targeting Iran’s nuclear infrastructure, followed by swift Iranian retaliatory strikes. Both sides have reported casualties and damage but claim the overall impact has been limited.





Russia, under Putin’s leadership, is positioning itself as a potential mediator in the Iran-Israel conflict, leveraging its relationships with both countries and its experience in Iran’s nuclear sector. While the US response has been tepid, and the situation remains volatile, Moscow’s offer signals its intent to play a significant diplomatic role in resolving one of the Middle East’s most dangerous confrontations.





Based On ANI Report







