



Honda R&D, the research and development division of Honda Motor, has made a significant leap into the burgeoning field of reusable space technology with the successful launch and landing of its experimental reusable rocket.





This landmark test, conducted in Taiki Town, Hiroo District, Hokkaido, Japan, marks Honda’s formal entry into the competitive arena of reusable rockets—a sector poised to reshape space access by dramatically lowering costs and increasing launch frequency.





The rocket itself is an impressive feat of engineering, measuring 6.3 meters in length and 85 centimetres in diameter, with a dry weight of 900 kilograms and a wet weight of 1,312 kilograms. During the test, the rocket achieved a maximum altitude of 271.4 meters before executing a remarkably precise landing, touching down within just 37 centimetres of its intended target.





The entire flight lasted 56.6 seconds and successfully demonstrated several critical technologies essential for rocket reusability, including stable flight during ascent and descent, as well as controlled, pinpoint landing capabilities.





Honda has been conducting engine combustion and hovering tests in the region since 2024, and safety has remained a paramount concern throughout the process.





The company worked closely with local authorities and residents to ensure a secure environment during the test, highlighting its commitment to responsible innovation.





Toshihiro Mibe, Global CEO of Honda, expressed his enthusiasm for the achievement, emphasizing that this successful test is a testament to Honda’s technological strengths and innovative spirit. He underscored the company’s ongoing commitment to tackling new challenges, not only to provide valuable products and services to customers but also to address broader environmental and safety issues. Mibe reiterated Honda’s ambition to create new value that enhances people’s experiences and contributes positively to society.





This successful test places Honda among a select group of global companies actively developing reusable rocket technology, joining the ranks of established aerospace leaders and ambitious start-ups alike. By leveraging its legacy of engineering excellence, Honda aims to play a pivotal role in the future of aerospace innovation.





The company’s foray into reusable rockets reflects a broader trend of automotive and technology firms expanding their influence in the rapidly evolving space industry. As commercial spaceflight and exploration continue to advance, Honda’s achievement signals not only its technical prowess but also its determination to shape the next frontier of human endeavour.





Agencies







