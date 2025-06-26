



The BRICS grouping has said that it remains 'seized' of the developments in the Middle-East in the wake of recent US strikes against Iran followed by a ceasefire between Tehran and Tel Aviv.





The BRICS nations have expressed "grave concerns" over the US strikes against the three Iranian nuclear facilities over the weekend and ensuing escalation, according to a joint statement by the 11-country grouping released hours after the ceasefire between Iran and Israel took effect on Tuesday.





The Global South grouping noted that the US strikes, which led to retaliatory strikes by Iran at the US base in Al Udeid, Qatar, were a violation of the international law and the United Nations (UN) Charter.





"We call on all parties to engage through existing channels of dialogue and diplomacy, with a view to de-escalating the situation and resolving their differences through peaceful means," the joint statement said, while urging the need to "break the cycle of violence".





The BRICS nations have also taken a critical view over the attacks on "peaceful nuclear installations", saying they violated international law and relevant resolutions of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). The joint statement called for upholding nuclear safeguards, protecting civilian lives and resolving regional challenges through diplomatic initiatives.





The grouping, currently led by Brazil, called for establishing a "zone free of nuclear weapons" in the Middle-East, a message apparently directed more at Israel, which is the only country in the region known to possess nuclear weapons and hasn't signed on to the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT).





"We call upon the international community to support and facilitate dialogue processes, uphold international law, and contribute constructively to peaceful settlements of disputes for the benefit of all humanity," the joint statement read.





