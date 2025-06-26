



Defence Minister Rajnath Singh participated in the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Defence Ministers’ meeting held in Qingdao, China, on June 25–26, 2025. The meeting brought together defence ministers from the SCO member states to discuss pressing regional and global security challenges, with a particular focus on counter-terrorism, regional stability, and enhanced defence cooperation.





On the sidelines of the main event, Rajnath Singh held several key bilateral meetings:





Tajikistan: Singh met with Tajikistan’s Defence Minister, Lieutenant General Emomali Sobirzoda. The discussions centred on strengthening bilateral defence ties and collaborating on regional security matters, including counter-terrorism and connectivity. Singh reiterated India’s commitment to a zero-tolerance policy on terrorism and called for deeper cooperation among SCO members to address radicalisation and security threats.





Belarus: Singh also engaged with Belarusian Defence Minister Lieutenant General Viktor Gennadievich Khrenin. The talks focused on expanding bilateral defence cooperation and reviewing regional security threats. Belarus’s recent accession to the SCO as a full member was noted as a significant development for the organisation.





Russia: A meeting with Russian Defence Minister Andrey Belousov further strengthened the longstanding India-Russia defence partnership. The two sides discussed ongoing projects such as the supply and joint production of military hardware, including S-400 systems, T-90 tanks, and BrahMos missiles, and reaffirmed their commitment to deepening defence collaboration.





During the plenary session, Rajnath Singh addressed the assembly, highlighting the region’s most significant challenges: peace, security, and a deficit of trust. He underscored that terrorism, radicalisation, and extremism are the root causes of instability and called for decisive, united action against these threats. Singh made a strong case for rejecting double standards in dealing with terrorism, implicitly referencing Pakistan’s use of cross-border terrorism as a policy tool and urging SCO members to hold such sponsors accountable.





Singh also referred to the recent Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir, which killed 26 civilians, as a stark reminder of the ongoing threat posed by terrorism in the region. He cited India’s response through Operation Sindoor as an example of exercising the right to self-defence and pre-empting further cross-border attacks.





A significant development at the meeting was India’s refusal to sign the joint declaration. Official sources stated that India was dissatisfied with the document’s language, particularly its omission of any reference to cross-border terrorism and the Pahalgam attack, while it did mention unrest in Balochistan, Pakistan. As a result, the conclave ended without a joint communique, reflecting India’s principled stand on the need for a unified, uncompromising approach to terrorism within the SCO framework.





Singh’s visit to China for the SCO meeting marked the first Indian ministerial visit since the formal conclusion of the prolonged military standoff between India and China at the Line of Actual Control. His presence in Qingdao is seen as part of a cautious Indian strategy to re-engage diplomatically with China and other regional players, while steadfastly upholding India’s core security concerns, especially regarding terrorism and sovereignty.





Throughout the proceedings, India reiterated its high regard for the SCO as a platform for fostering multilateralism and cooperation across political, security, economic, and cultural domains. The Ministry of Defence emphasized India’s commitment to the SCO’s principles, including sovereignty, territorial integrity, non-interference in internal affairs, and equality among member states.





China, as the current Chair of the SCO for 2025 under the theme “Upholding the Shanghai Spirit: SCO on the Move,” hosted the meeting. The event included visits to key venues such as the Qingdao International Conference Centre, symbolizing the organisation’s evolving role in regional cooperation.





Rajnath Singh’s engagements at the SCO Defence Ministers’ meeting in Qingdao underscored India’s proactive approach to regional security, its unwavering stance against terrorism, and its commitment to multilateral cooperation. While bilateral meetings with Tajikistan, Belarus, and Russia reinforced defence ties, India’s refusal to endorse the joint statement highlighted its insistence on a principled and unified approach to regional security challenges, especially terrorism.





Based On ANI Report







