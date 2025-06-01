



An all-party Indian parliamentary delegation led by BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad arrived in London on Saturday as part of a broad international outreach program to convey India’s unwavering stance against terrorism. The delegation, which includes prominent MPs from multiple political parties—such as Daggubati Purandeswari (BJP), Priyanka Chaturvedi (Shiv Sena UBT), Ghulam Ali Khatana and Amar Singh (Congress), Samik Bhattacharya (BJP), M. Thambidurai, former Union Minister MJ Akbar, and Ambassador Pankaj Saran—has been tasked with engaging government officials, parliamentarians, think tanks, and the Indian diaspora across several European countries to highlight India’s zero-tolerance policy towards terrorism and to underscore Pakistan’s alleged links to cross-border terror activities.





The London leg of the tour follows successful engagements in France, Italy, and Denmark, where the delegation met with high-ranking officials, local leaders, and members of the Indian community. In each country, the delegation emphasised India’s resolve to combat terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, and to respond decisively to any act of violence targeting Indian citizens. The group also expressed gratitude for the solidarity shown by host nations, particularly Denmark, which publicly condemned the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam that claimed 26 lives.





Upon arrival in London, Ravi Shankar Prasad stated that the delegation’s mission was to present India’s strong and united message against terrorism and to seek international support for India’s position. He expressed confidence that the UK would extend the same support as France, Italy, and Denmark, given the shared global concern over terrorism. Prasad also addressed recent disruptions during the delegation’s events in Copenhagen, where a group of Pakistani nationals staged protests and raised anti-India slogans.





He dismissed these protests as acts of desperation, attributing them to instructions from “handlers” in Pakistan, and urged the Indian community and the public to ignore such provocations. Prasad highlighted the extensive media coverage of the delegation’s outreach efforts as evidence of its impact, which he suggested had prompted the protests.





Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi, another key member of the delegation, reinforced the message of national unity, noting that despite political differences at home, all Indian parties stand together against terrorism and external threats. She recalled her party’s past actions to highlight the seriousness with which India views cross-border terrorism and emphasized that the delegation’s purpose is to demonstrate India’s collective resolve to the world.





The delegation’s visit to London is part of a larger initiative by the Government of India to dispatch seven multi-party delegations to 33 global capitals. This effort aims to inform the international community about Pakistan’s alleged role in sponsoring terrorism and to seek global support for India’s counter-terrorism measures.





The initiative follows recent escalations between India and Pakistan, including India’s precision strikes on terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir after the Pahalgam attack, and subsequent retaliatory actions by Pakistan. The hostilities were eventually halted following talks between the directors general of military operations of both countries.





Ravi Shankar Prasad-led all-party delegation’s mission to London and other European capitals is a strategic diplomatic effort to project India’s firm, united, and zero-tolerance approach to terrorism. By engaging with international partners and the Indian diaspora, the delegation seeks to build global consensus against terrorism, expose Pakistan’s alleged support for cross-border terror, and reinforce India’s commitment to peace while ensuring a robust response to any threats against its citizens.





Based On ANI Report







