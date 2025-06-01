



BJP Member of Parliament Baijayant Panda, during his official visit to Algeria, underscored the deep-rooted historical and strategic partnership between India and Algeria, particularly in the context of their shared experiences with terrorism.





Speaking in Algiers, Panda highlighted how both nations have suffered significant losses due to terror attacks, noting Algeria’s “Black Decade” of the 1990s and India’s recent tragic Pahalgam attack in April 2025, which claimed the lives of 26 civilians including Hindu and Christian tourists and a local Muslim.





He pointed out that Algeria, recognised as a champion of counter-terrorism, has taken robust steps both within the African Union and the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), and has consistently condemned the Pahalgam terror attack, demonstrating solidarity with India.





Panda emphasized that Algeria, currently a member of the UNSC, is a key partner in India’s diplomatic efforts to reinforce the principle of zero tolerance towards terrorism. He stressed that Pakistan cannot be allowed to host terror camps in violation of UNSC norms, and that India is actively working with Algeria and other nations to ensure that such violations are not ignored.





The Indian delegation, led by Panda and including senior parliamentarians and officials from various political parties, is engaging in high-level discussions in Algeria to build a united international front against terrorism.





The delegation visited significant sites such as the National Museum, the Martyrs’ Memorial, and the Basilica of Notre Dame, where prayers and candle-lighting ceremonies were held for the victims of the Pahalgam attack, reflecting the shared grief and resolve of both nations.





The Pahalgam attack, which targeted tourists and was claimed by groups linked to Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba, led to a sharp escalation in India-Pakistan tensions. India responded with Operation Sindoor on May 7, launching precision strikes on terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, resulting in the deaths of over 100 terrorists affiliated with major terror outfits.





The operation was carefully calibrated to avoid targeting Pakistani military facilities and to minimize escalation, though Pakistan retaliated with cross-border shelling and attempted drone attacks, leading to further military exchanges. Ultimately, a cessation of hostilities was announced on May 10, but the episode underscored the volatile security situation in the region.





Panda’s visit and statements are part of a broader Indian diplomatic strategy to mobilize international support against terrorism, especially in the wake of the Pahalgam attack. India has sent multiple all-party delegations to various countries, aiming to showcase its resolve and to encourage a collective response to the global threat of terrorism.





The delegation’s engagements in Algeria, including visits to memorials and religious sites, are designed not only to honour the victims but also to strengthen partnerships and foster a shared understanding of the need to confront terrorism at its roots. India’s message is clear: countries like Pakistan must not be allowed to harbour terrorist groups in violation of international law and UNSC resolutions, and the international community must stand together to prevent such abuses.





Based On ANI Report







