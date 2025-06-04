



During Operation Sindoor, the HAL TEJAS emerged as a key asset for the Indian Air Force, marking its first major wartime deployment. Reports confirm that TEJAS aircraft conducted numerous Combat Air Patrols (CAPs) and Close Air Support (CAS) missions, especially during the most intense phases of the conflict.

These missions were critical for:



Countering Pakistani air intrusions Maintaining air superiority over conflict zones Providing rapid response to evolving battlefield threats



Operational Highlights

Notable Engagement: In one significant incident near the Uri sector, a TEJAS fighter intercepted and outmanoeuvred a Pakistani JF-17 Thunder. Although rules of engagement prevented a direct dogfight, the JF-17 retreated after being locked-on by TEJAS, demonstrating the Indian jet’s superior avionics and pilot interface.

Night Operations: TEJAS’ advanced night vision sensors and terrain-hugging radar enabled it to fly in low-light conditions, escorting IAF helicopters delivering supplies to forward posts—showcasing its capability for night missions. The aircraft’s integration with Indian-designed missiles like Astra and Derby further enhanced its operational flexibility.

Strategic Impact

The TEJAS fleet’s performance in Operation Sindoor is widely regarded as a success, with the aircraft proving its combat readiness and technological maturity in real conflict for the first time. Its presence contributed significantly to Indian air dominance during the operation, both in deterrence and in active engagement scenarios.





Advanced Sensor Systems And Night Operations Capability: Technological Systems For Low-Light Operations





The TEJAS incorporates several advanced systems that enable effective night operations and adverse weather flying. The aircraft features a night vision goggles compatible glass cockpit, which allows pilots to operate effectively in low-light conditions. This capability is enhanced by the integration of multiple sensor systems that provide comprehensive situational awareness during night missions.





The aircraft can carry pod-based sensors such as forward-looking infrared (FLIR) systems, which are essential for night operations and target identification in low-visibility conditions. Currently, the TEJAS is cleared to carry the Rafael Litening-III targeting/reconnaissance pod, with plans to integrate the more advanced Litening 4I pod. The Litening 4I pod enables reconnaissance, surveillance, and intelligence gathering capabilities in addition to target acquisition, making it particularly valuable for night missions requiring precision target identification.





The TEJAS MK-1A variant incorporates the DARE Unified Electronic Warfare Suite (UEWS) and an externally mounted self-protection jammer for enhanced survivability during night operations. These systems provide crucial protection against enemy air defence systems, which are often more active during night hours when aircraft detection is more challenging.





Mission Computer And Navigation Systems





The aircraft's Open Architecture Mission Computer and Digital Stores Management System provide the computational power necessary for complex night mission planning and execution. The system integrates with the aircraft's navigation and sensor systems to provide real-time situational awareness, which is particularly critical during low-light operations where visual references are limited.





The TEJAS features an integrated health-monitoring system that continuously assesses aircraft systems status, providing pilots with immediate feedback on any system anomalies that might affect mission safety. This capability is especially important during night operations when external visual inspection of aircraft systems is not possible.





Weapon Systems Integration And Combat Effectiveness: Indigenous And International Missile Systems





The TEJAS weapon suite demonstrates significant indigenous content while incorporating proven international systems. The aircraft is equipped with I-Derby ER and Astra beyond visual range air-to-air missiles, along with R-73, Python-5, and ASRAAM close combat missiles. This diverse missile inventory provides pilots with options for different engagement scenarios and ranges.





On 23 August 2023, the Astra MK-1 Beyond Visual Range air-to-air missile was successfully test-fired from a HAL TEJAS aircraft off the coast of Goa from an altitude of 20,000 feet. This test marked the first time India successfully fired an indigenously developed BVRAAM from a indigenous fighter aircraft, representing a significant milestone in self-reliance for air-to-air combat capabilities. On 12 March 2025, the Astra MK-1 successfully demonstrated a direct hit on a flying target from TEJAS, which was a significant test for MK-1A induction.





The aircraft's internal 23mm Gryazev-Shipunov GSh-23 twin-barrelled autocannon provides close-range combat capability and ground attack options. The autocannon's positioning under the starboard side air-intake provides good firing angles while maintaining aircraft balance during gun runs.





Advanced Helmet-Mounted Display Systems





According to Group Captain Samrath Dhankhar, commanding officer of No. 45 Squadron, the DASH IV Helmet-Mounted Display System enables TEJAS pilots to take full advantage of high off-bore-sight close combat missiles such as Python-5 and R-73. This capability significantly enhances the aircraft's air-to-air combat effectiveness by allowing pilots to engage targets without pointing the aircraft directly at the threat, providing tactical advantages in close combat scenarios.





On 27 April 2021, TEJAS MK-1 successfully test-fired Python-5 high off-bore-sight close combat air-to-air missile and further validated the enhanced capability of I-Derby ER extended range BVR missile. Both missiles scored direct hits on targets during the trial, demonstrating the effectiveness of the weapon systems integration and pilot interface systems.





Technological Advancement And Future Capabilities: MK-1A Variant Enhancements





The TEJAS MK-1A variant incorporates more than 40 improvements over the MK-1 variant, significantly enhancing its operational capabilities. The upgraded variant features a new avionic suite centred on EL/M-2052 AESA Radar and the domestically developed UTTAM AESA Radar. These advanced radar systems provide improved target detection, tracking, and engagement capabilities, particularly important for air-to-air combat scenarios.





The MK-1A variant includes an Onboard Oxygen Generation System (OBOGS) developed by Defence Bioengineering and Electromedical Laboratory, which enhances pilot endurance during long-duration missions. This system eliminates the need for pre-mission oxygen system checks and provides continuous oxygen supply, particularly valuable for extended combat air patrol missions.





On 28 March 2024, the first production series MK-1A aircraft conducted its inaugural flight, lasting 18 minutes. The aircraft underwent additional testing before being officially transferred to the IAF, marking progress toward full operational capability for the enhanced variant.





Indigenous Content And Self-Reliance





As of 2016, the indigenous content in the TEJAS MK-1 is 59.7% by value and 75.5% by the number of line replaceable units. The indigenous content of the TEJAS MK-1A is expected to surpass 70% in the next four years, representing significant progress toward defence self-reliance goals. This increasing indigenous content reduces dependence on foreign suppliers and enhances India's strategic autonomy in defence manufacturing.





The aircraft incorporates several indigenously developed systems, including the Combined Interrogator and Transponder with digital map generator, which helps transfer required mission maps to pilot displays. The upgraded IFF+ system provides enhanced identification capabilities compared to older identification friend or foe systems, improving situational awareness in complex operational environments.





Conclusion





The continuing development of the TEJAS MK-1A variant with enhanced sensors, weapons systems, and indigenous content positions the TEJAS as an increasingly capable platform for India's defence requirements. The aircraft's proven reliability, advanced avionics, and diverse weapon systems integration make it a valuable asset for the Indian Air Force's operational needs. As the platform matures and gains more operational experience, it will likely play an increasingly important role in India's air defence strategy and regional security posture.





