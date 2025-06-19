



Sindhi human rights advocate and author Sufi Laghari has strongly criticised the recent visit of Pakistan’s Chief of Army Staff, General Asim Munir, to the White House, framing the event as emblematic of both U.S. transactional interests and the ongoing struggles of Sindhi and other marginalised communities in Pakistan.





Laghari accused U.S. President Donald Trump of being “confused” and driven by business interests in Pakistan, rather than genuine diplomatic or humanitarian concerns. According to Laghari, Trump’s invitation to General Munir was not an act of statesmanship but a calculated move to secure access to Pakistan’s resources and to leverage Pakistan’s military establishment against India. Laghari stated, “President Trump is confused. He is not a politician; he is a businessman.





He is eyeing the resources in Pakistan. There is no free lunch here; that is why he invited Asim Munir. Asim Munir's interest here is money to counter India...” This reflects a broader scepticism among Sindhi activists regarding U.S. engagement with Pakistan’s military, viewing it as transactional and ultimately detrimental to the interests of ethnic minorities within Pakistan.





South Asia analyst Michael Kugelman added, "For what it's worth, the scheduled Trump-Munir meeting shouldn't only be seen through the lens of the Israel-Iran war. There's been US-Pak engagement on critical minerals, crypto, and Counter Terrorism. Trump takes a deep personal interest in all of these. And Munir is empowered to talk about it all. Also, Kashmir."





Laghari’s criticism was not isolated. During Munir’s visit, significant protests erupted outside the Four Seasons Hotel in Washington, D.C., where Munir was staying. These demonstrations, led primarily by Pakistani-Americans—including supporters of former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party—featured slogans such as “Islamabad ka qatil” (Killer of Islamabad) and “Pakistanio ke Qatil” (Killer of Pakistanis).





Protesters displayed placards and digital screens labelling Munir as a “mass murderer,” “dictator,” and “criminal dictator,” underscoring widespread anger within the diaspora over the military’s role in Pakistani politics and alleged human rights abuses.





Laghari himself was seen outside the White House holding a placard that read, “Asim Munir – Thief of River Indus, Butcher of Moro: Sindh,” highlighting grievances specific to the Sindhi community, such as alleged water theft and violence in the Sindh region.





Laghari’s remarks drew attention to long-standing issues faced by Sindhis, particularly regarding water rights. He accused the Punjabi-dominated Pakistani state of depriving Sindh of its rightful share of Indus River water through the construction of canals and dams, leading to severe water shortages. Laghari asserted, “Sindhis have been suffering for the last 76 years.





Now there is no water in the Indus; the river is running dry, and they blame it on India. Punjab is stopping our water—they are building canals and dams... Minorities, Sindhis, Sufis are suffering at the hands of the Pakistani regime and if we stay silent, our land and Indus will disappear...” This narrative reflects deep-seated resentment over perceived exploitation and marginalisation by the central government.





He also referenced a historical pattern of U.S. engagement with Pakistani military rulers, noting that previous army chiefs such as Ayub Khan, Zia ul Haq, and Pervez Musharraf were similarly welcomed by U.S. presidents, often to the detriment of democratic forces in Pakistan.





General Munir’s visit to the U.S.—the first by a Pakistani military leader to the White House in over two decades—occurred amid heightened regional tensions, particularly the ongoing Iran-Israel conflict. Analysts have suggested that the U.S. is seeking to strengthen counterterrorism cooperation with Pakistan, especially against groups like Islamic State Khorasan (IS-K), while also considering Pakistan’s potential role in broader regional security dynamics.





President Trump claimed credit for helping avert a war between India and Pakistan, though Indian officials clarified that the ceasefire was achieved through direct military talks. The meeting between Trump and Munir, which included a closed-door lunch at the White House, was viewed as highly significant, signalling a possible recalibration of U.S.-Pakistan relations and a renewed focus on military-to-military engagement.





Sufi Laghari’s outspoken criticism of both General Asim Munir’s visit and President Trump’s motivations reflects deep frustration among Sindhi and other minority activists regarding U.S. policy toward Pakistan.





The protests in Washington, D.C., and the strong language used by diaspora groups underscore the persistent tensions between Pakistan’s military establishment and its diverse ethnic and political communities, as well as scepticism about U.S. intentions in the region. The episode highlights the complex interplay of geopolitics, human rights, and diaspora activism shaping contemporary U.S.-Pakistan relations.





Based On ANI Report







