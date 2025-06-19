



Amid escalating conflict between Israel and Iran, the Government of India launched Operation Sindhu to ensure the safe evacuation of Indian nationals, particularly students, from Iran.





On June 19, 2025, a special flight carrying 110 Indian nationals, mostly students from Urmia University in northern Iran, landed safely in New Delhi.





This operation was initiated in response to the deteriorating security situation in Iran, especially in Tehran, where conditions were reported to be worsening daily.





Evacuated students expressed deep gratitude towards the Indian authorities, highlighting the effective coordination and preparedness displayed by the Indian Embassy.





Many recounted their experiences, noting that while Urmia remained relatively safer compared to Tehran, the overall environment in Iran was tense, with visible missile activity and frequent loud explosions at night.





The evacuation route involved transporting students from Urmia to Armenia, then onward to Qatar, before finally reaching India. Throughout this journey, the Indian Embassy ensured that all necessary arrangements were made, minimizing difficulties for the evacuees.





Several students shared their relief and happiness at being reunited with their families, acknowledging the critical role played by the Ministry of External Affairs and the Indian diplomatic missions in Iran and Armenia.





Parents of the evacuated students also expressed immense gratitude, emphasizing the government’s efficient management of the evacuation process and their hope that all remaining Indian nationals, especially those still in Tehran, would be brought home safely.





Operation Sindhu underscores India’s commitment to the safety and security of its citizens abroad, particularly during times of conflict. The government’s swift response and the successful evacuation of its nationals have been widely appreciated, reflecting India’s proactive diplomatic outreach and crisis management capabilities.





