



The ongoing conflict between Iran and Israel has led to a rapidly deteriorating situation in Iran, prompting the Indian government to launch "Operation Sindhu" to ensure the safety and evacuation of Indian nationals, particularly students, from the affected regions.





On June 19, 2025, a group of 110 Indian students arrived safely in New Delhi, expressing deep gratitude for the swift and seamless evacuation process orchestrated by the Indian authorities.





According to the students, the situation in Iran is dire, with widespread fear and uncertainty among the local population. Many students reported receiving distressing updates from friends and acquaintances in Iran, highlighting the critical nature of the conflict and the urgent need for evacuation.





One of the evacuated students, Sheikh Afsa, recounted how the Indian government facilitated their evacuation directly from their dormitories, a gesture that exceeded their expectations and provided immense relief to both students and their families.





The students praised the government for its proactive approach, noting that every step of the evacuation was handled efficiently, and no one faced any significant challenges during the process. Another student emphasised that while their city of Urmia remained relatively calm, other parts of Iran were experiencing severe turmoil, underscoring the importance of the government's intervention.





The students also voiced concerns about their academic futures, expressing hope that the conflict would soon subside, allowing them to return and complete their studies. They appealed to the Indian Embassy in Iran to expedite the evacuation of other Indian nationals still stranded in cities like Tehran and Isfahan, where the situation remains particularly critical.





Additionally, some students from Jammu and Kashmir requested assistance from their state government to facilitate their return home, citing exhaustion from the arduous journey that involved traveling through multiple countries before reaching India.





The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) confirmed the successful execution of Operation Sindhu, with MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal highlighting India's unwavering commitment to the safety and security of its citizens abroad.





The operation involved coordinated efforts between Indian missions in Iran and Armenia, with students crossing into Armenia before being flown to New Delhi on a special flight. The smooth and timely evacuation has been widely appreciated by the students and their families, reflecting the Indian government's dedication to protecting its nationals during international crises.





