



The Pentagon has sharply reduced its planned procurement of F-35 fighter jets for the U.S. Air Force, a move that comes amid heightened scrutiny of the aircraft’s performance and soaring costs, as well as escalating claims and counterclaims about its survivability in the ongoing Israel-Iran conflict.





For fiscal year 2026, the U.S. Air Force will request just 24 F-35As—half the 48 jets originally anticipated—marking a significant shift for the world’s largest operator of the stealth fighter. The U.S. Navy and Marine Corps will also see their F-35 orders cut, with the Navy dropping to 12 jets from 17 and the Marines to 11 from 13.





These reductions are part of a broader Pentagon initiative to cut the defence budget by 8% over five years, with a strategic pivot toward emerging technologies such as drones and autonomous systems.





The F-35 program, already the most expensive weapons project in U.S. history, has faced mounting criticism for its high costs, complexity, and questions about its relevance in modern warfare dominated by unmanned systems.





High-profile figures, including Elon Musk, have publicly called the jet “expensive and complex,” suggesting it is becoming obsolete in the age of drone warfare.





These developments come as the F-35 is embroiled in controversy on the battlefield. Iranian state media has repeatedly claimed that its air defence forces have shot down up to three Israeli F-35 jets during the latest round of hostilities, including one reportedly downed near Tabriz and a pilot captured.





Iran asserts it is the first country to have successfully shot down fifth-generation stealth fighters, though Israel’s military has categorically denied any such losses, calling the reports “completely baseless”. No independently verified evidence has emerged to substantiate Iran’s claims, and the authenticity of images circulating online remains unproven.





However, it has been unable to independently confirm this news.





The Israel-Iran conflict has intensified, with both sides exchanging missile and drone strikes. Israeli attacks have targeted Iranian military and nuclear sites, while Iran has launched missile barrages into Israeli territory, resulting in significant casualties on both sides and the deaths of senior Iranian military commanders. The violence has derailed diplomatic efforts, with a new round of U.S.-Iran nuclear talks canceled amid the escalating hostilities.





While the Pentagon’s budget cuts are primarily driven by internal strategic and fiscal considerations, the controversy surrounding the F-35’s performance in the Israel-Iran conflict has added to the pressure on the program, fuelling debate over the future of manned fighter jets in an evolving military landscape.





Based On ET News Report







