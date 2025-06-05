



Tajikistan’s Foreign Minister, Sirojiddin Muhriddin, arrived in New Delhi on June 5, 2025, for an official visit that underscores the growing partnership between India and the Central Asian region.





The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) welcomed Muhriddin, who is set to participate in the 4th India-Central Asia Dialogue, scheduled for June 6, 2025, alongside his counterparts from Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan.





The Dialogue, hosted by India’s External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar, aims to further deepen strategic ties and cooperation between India and the five Central Asian republics.





The 4th India-Central Asia Dialogue will focus on enhancing collaboration in key areas such as trade, connectivity, technology, and development. The ministers are also expected to exchange views on pressing regional security issues, including terrorism and radicalisation, as well as broader global concerns.





This high-level engagement reflects the mutual interest of India and Central Asia in strengthening their partnership, which is rooted in centuries-old cultural and people-to-people exchanges and has gained momentum through mechanisms like the India-Central Asia Dialogue and the India-Central Asia Summit, first held virtually in January 2022.





Ahead of the main Dialogue, the visiting foreign ministers, including Muhriddin, will attend the India-Central Asia Business Council meeting on June 5. Organised by the MEA in collaboration with FICCI, this business forum serves as a platform to promote trade, investment, and economic cooperation, and to facilitate direct business-to-business interactions between Indian and Central Asian enterprises.





India’s engagement with Central Asia has intensified in recent years, with New Delhi offering a $1-billion line of credit for infrastructure development and implementing various community projects in the region. Security cooperation, particularly in counter-terrorism and cyber security, has become a vital pillar of this partnership, especially as India and Central Asia coordinate on issues such as the situation in Afghanistan and the use of Iran’s Chabahar port to boost regional trade.





During his visit, Foreign Minister Muhriddin will also hold bilateral talks with Dr. S Jaishankar to review and advance India-Tajikistan relations. The foreign ministers of all five Central Asian countries are expected to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi, further highlighting the significance India attaches to its relationship with the region.





The visit of Tajikistan’s Foreign Minister and the convening of the 4th India-Central Asia Dialogue mark a significant step in India’s ongoing efforts to strengthen its multifaceted ties with Central Asia, focusing on shared interests in economic growth, security, and regional stability.





Based On ANI Report







