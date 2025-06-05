



An 18-member delegation headed by Dr. V Narayanan, Chairman of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and Secretary of the Department of Space, is currently in the United States in the lead-up to a historic spaceflight involving Indian astronaut Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla. This visit comes as Shukla prepares for his mission aboard Axiom-4 (Ax-4), which is scheduled for launch from the Kennedy Space Centre, Florida, at 5:52 am IST on Tuesday, June 10, 2025.





The delegation, which includes directors from ISRO’s key divisions such as the Liquid Propulsion Systems Centre (LPSC), Human Spaceflight Centre (HSFC), and Human Spaceflight Program Office, is touring Axiom Space’s facilities in Houston, Texas. Axiom Space, the American private aerospace firm, is responsible for Shukla’s training and the logistics of his space journey. The visit underscores the growing partnership between India’s space program and leading international space organizations, particularly as ISRO advances its own human spaceflight ambitions under the Gaganyaan program.





Axiom-4 will carry a multinational crew of four astronauts to the International Space Station (ISS), where they will spend two weeks conducting 60 scientific experiments. The crew will travel aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, utilizing the Crew Dragon capsule. The mission will be commanded by veteran NASA astronaut Peggy Whitson, with Shubhanshu Shukla serving as pilot and second-in-command. The other two crew members are European Space Agency (ESA) astronaut Sławosz Uznański-Wiśniewski from Poland and Tibor Kapu from Hungary.





This mission is a landmark for India, as Shukla will be the first Indian to visit the ISS and only the second Indian to travel to space, following Wing Commander Rakesh Sharma’s 1984 Soviet mission. The Ax-4 mission is also significant for Poland and Hungary, marking their return to human spaceflight after more than four decades.





Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, one of the four astronauts selected for India’s Gaganyaan mission, will conduct critical scientific experiments aboard the ISS. These include studies on physical, cognitive, and physiological responses in microgravity, skeletal muscle dysfunction, and the resilience of tardigrades (microscopic extremophiles) in space. These experiments are designed to advance knowledge crucial for long-duration space missions and to enhance life sustainability beyond Earth.





The mission also features joint Indo-US scientific investigations and in-orbit demonstrations, reflecting the deepening collaboration between ISRO and NASA. Seven dedicated experiments from India will be conducted by Shukla, providing valuable data and experience for ISRO as it prepares for its own independent crewed missions.





Shukla’s journey is imbued with national pride and symbolism. He will carry Indian sweets—carrot halwa, moong dal halwa, and mango nectar—to share with the international crew, offering a taste of Indian culture aboard the ISS. Additionally, he plans to carry a special, undisclosed tribute for Rakesh Sharma, India’s first astronaut, highlighting the continuity and legacy of India’s human spaceflight endeavors.





In his pre-launch remarks, Shukla reflected on the intense and rewarding preparation for the mission, emphasizing that he carries with him the hopes and dreams of a billion Indians. His participation is seen as a precursor to ISRO’s Gaganyaan mission, providing invaluable operational experience and international exposure.





As the launch approaches, the Ax-4 crew, including Shukla, is in pre-flight quarantine at the Kennedy Space Centre to ensure optimal health and minimize the risk of illness in the closed environment of the ISS. The ISS itself is preparing for the arrival of the Ax-4 crew, with current Expedition 73 astronauts reviewing procedures for the docking and integration of the new arrivals.





The Ax-4 mission is the result of sustained diplomatic and policy efforts, including those led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to foster international collaboration and open India’s space sector to private and foreign participation. These reforms have positioned India as an emerging leader in global space exploration and technology.





The presence of the ISRO chief-led delegation in the US ahead of Shubhanshu Shukla’s spaceflight marks a pivotal moment for India’s space program. The Ax-4 mission not only revives India’s human spaceflight legacy after 41 years but also lays the groundwork for future indigenous missions, strengthens international partnerships, and inspires a new generation of scientists and explorers.





Based On DNA Report







