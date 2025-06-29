



On the occasion of Seychelles' National Day, India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar extended warm greetings to Seychelles' Foreign Minister Sylvestre Radegonde, the government, and the people of the Republic of Seychelles.





Jaishankar reaffirmed India's commitment to deepening its longstanding partnership with Seychelles, emphasizing the shared vision of "MAHASAGAR," which underlines maritime cooperation and regional engagement in the Indian Ocean.





This gesture is part of India's broader diplomatic outreach, as Jaishankar also conveyed similar greetings to Djibouti on the 48th anniversary of its independence, reflecting India's sustained efforts to strengthen ties with African and Indian Ocean nations.





Amidst these diplomatic engagements, the region has been witnessing heightened tensions, particularly in West Asia. Jaishankar held multiple telephonic conversations with Iran's Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi to discuss the evolving situation following recent acts of aggression by the United States and Israel against Iran.





During these discussions, Araghchi briefed Jaishankar on Iran’s stance, condemning violations of international law and assaults on Iran’s sovereignty. Jaishankar welcomed the announcement of a ceasefire between Iran and Israel, expressing hope that it would contribute to de-escalating regional tensions. He also acknowledged Iran’s crucial support in facilitating the safe evacuation of Indian nationals from conflict zones.





India's commitment to the safety of its citizens was demonstrated through Operation Sindhu, launched on June 18, 2025, to evacuate Indian nationals from Iran and Israel. As of June 27, a total of 4,415 Indian nationals—3,597 from Iran and 818 from Israel—had been evacuated using 19 special flights, including Indian Air Force aircraft.





The operation also assisted OCI cardholders and nationals from neighbouring countries. The evacuations were coordinated through land and air routes, with significant cooperation from the governments of Iran, Israel, Jordan, Egypt, Armenia, and Turkmenistan. The majority of Indian nationals were evacuated through Mashhad after Iran opened its airspace for evacuation flights at India’s request.





The backdrop to these evacuations was a significant escalation in hostilities, with coordinated bombings by Israel and the United States targeting Iran’s nuclear facilities from June 13 onwards. These strikes reportedly caused substantial setbacks to Iran’s nuclear program, though intelligence assessments suggested the damage would only delay, not destroy, Iran's nuclear capabilities.





Following these events, US President Donald Trump announced a phased ceasefire between Iran and Israel on June 24, 2025, mediated by the United States and Qatar. Both sides confirmed the ceasefire, but its durability was immediately tested by reports of renewed missile launches and retaliatory threats, though Iran’s state media denied firing missiles after the ceasefire took effect.





India’s diplomatic outreach—marked by warm greetings to Seychelles and Djibouti on their national days, active engagement with Iran during regional crises, and the successful evacuation of its nationals—demonstrates a proactive and multifaceted foreign policy approach. These efforts underscore India’s commitment to its diaspora, regional stability, and the strengthening of international partnerships.





Based On ANI Report







