



On June 12, 2025, Air India flight AI171, a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner carrying 242 people, crashed shortly after take-off from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, en route to London Gatwick. The aircraft went down in the Meghani Nagar area, colliding with a resident doctors' hostel and causing widespread devastation. The tragedy resulted in at least 265 fatalities, including passengers, crew, and residents on the ground, with dozens more injured.





International Leaders Express Condolences





The catastrophic event drew immediate and heartfelt responses from world leaders, who conveyed their condolences and solidarity with India and the bereaved families.





French President Emmanuel Macron expressed his “deep emotion” over the tragedy, extending heartfelt thoughts to the victims’ loved ones and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, emphasizing France’s solidarity with India during this period of mourning.





Russian President Vladimir Putin sent a message of sympathy to both Prime Minister Modi and President Droupadi Murmu, offering condolences to the families of the victims and wishing a swift recovery to the injured.





Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese described the incident as “absolutely devastating,” assuring that Australia’s thoughts are with everyone affected and that the government is closely monitoring the situation.





Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney stated he was “devastated” to learn of the crash, noting that a Canadian national was among the passengers and that Canadian officials are coordinating with counterparts as the situation develops.





Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong said he was “deeply saddened” by the loss of so many lives, offering condolences to the families and the people of India.





Armenian President Vahagn Khachaturyan conveyed his “most sincere condolences and sympathies” to the people and leadership of India, wishing strength to the families of the victims.





Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu expressed his sadness and prayers for the families of those lost, addressing his message directly to Prime Minister Modi and the Indian people.





Additionally, leaders and officials from the UK, European Union, Bangladesh, and Israel echoed similar sentiments, highlighting the international community’s support for India in the wake of the disaster.





Rescue Operations And Aftermath





Rescue operations at the crash site were swift and comprehensive, involving over 150 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel and three National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams comprising 90 members. Emergency services worked tirelessly to recover bodies and assist the injured, with a large-scale DNA sampling operation underway to identify victims due to the severity of the crash.





The Indian Medical Association confirmed the loss of three MBBS students residing in the hostel, with 45 others hospitalized. The Tata Group, which owns Air India, announced a compensation of ₹1 crore for the families of each victim.





Investigation And Support





India’s Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) has launched a formal probe into the crash, adhering to international aviation standards. Investigators from the United States and the United Kingdom are also participating in the inquiry. Meanwhile, London’s Gatwick Airport has set up a reception center to assist the families of British nationals who were on board.





Passenger Details





The flight carried 169 Indian nationals, 53 British nationals, one Canadian, and seven Portuguese citizens. Among the passengers were 14 children, including two infants. The tragedy has deeply affected communities in India and abroad, given the diverse backgrounds of those on board.





Conclusion





The Air India plane crash near Ahmedabad stands as one of the deadliest aviation disasters in recent Indian history, prompting a global outpouring of grief and solidarity. As investigations continue and families mourn their loved ones, the world’s leaders have united in expressing support, emphasizing the shared human cost of such tragedies and the importance of international cooperation in both response and prevention.





