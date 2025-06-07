



US President Donald Trump has announced that senior American and Chinese officials will meet in London on Monday, June 9, 2025, in an effort to resolve ongoing trade disputes between the world’s two largest economies. This development follows a rare, 90-minute phone call between Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping, during which both leaders reportedly made progress on several complex issues and reaffirmed their commitment to a trade deal.





Representing the United States at the London talks will be Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, and US Trade Representative Ambassador Jamieson Greer. Trump expressed optimism about the meeting, stating on his Truth Social platform that “the meeting should go very well” and highlighting the positive tone of his recent conversation with Xi.





The upcoming negotiations are particularly significant as they follow a temporary 90-day accord reached on May 12, under which both countries agreed to roll back some of the steep tariffs imposed since Trump’s return to the presidency in January. The US reduced tariffs on Chinese goods from 145% to 30%, while China lowered its tariffs on American imports from 125% to 10%. The announcement of this interim deal led to a surge in global stock markets and a boost in consumer confidence in the US.





Despite these positive steps, the temporary agreement failed to address several deeper issues straining US-China relations. These include disputes over rare earth exports, the illicit fentanyl trade, the status of Taiwan, and US concerns about China’s state-controlled, export-driven economic model. In recent weeks, tensions have been exacerbated by US actions such as restricting American companies from supplying advanced semiconductor software to China and revoking visas for certain Chinese students, prompting Beijing to accuse Washington of provoking new economic and trade frictions.





Rare earth materials, essential for electronics and clean energy technologies, remain a key sticking point. The US has accused China of slow-walking export licenses for these critical minerals, while China has resisted calls to ease restrictions, leading to frustration within the Trump administration.





The London talks are seen as a crucial opportunity to break the current impasse. While both sides have signaled a willingness to negotiate, the outcome remains uncertain given the complexity of the outstanding issues. Nevertheless, markets responded positively to news of the renewed dialogue, with US stock indices posting notable gains following Trump’s announcement.





The upcoming US-China trade talks in London represent a pivotal moment in efforts to stabilize economic relations and address unresolved disputes. Both governments appear eager to avoid a repeat of the earlier standoff that threatened to push the global economy into recession, but significant challenges remain as negotiators prepare to meet.





Based On ANI Report







