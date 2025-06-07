

Former German Ambassador to India, Thomas Matussek, has called for Germany to place India at the forefront of its strategic partnerships, particularly in a world where traditional alliances are showing signs of strain.

Speaking to ANI, Matussek emphasised that Germany, as a nation invested in global stability, should prioritize resolving international disputes through negotiation rather than conflict. He argued that India, as the world’s largest democracy, shares common interests with Germany in defending democratic values and should be a central partner in Berlin’s future foreign policy.





Reflecting on the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which claimed 26 lives and left several injured, Matussek said the incident had a profound personal impact on him. He noted that the attack, attributed to Pakistan-sponsored terrorists, underscores the persistent threat of terrorism in the region and the complexities introduced by the nuclear capabilities of both India and Pakistan.





Matussek praised the Indian government’s measured response to the attack, highlighting the importance of restraint in the face of provocation and the clarity regarding the entities responsible for such acts.





Matussek also welcomed the arrival of a high-level Indian parliamentary delegation in Germany, led by BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad and including representatives from multiple parties and former diplomats. This visit follows the group’s diplomatic outreach in Belgium, where they raised concerns about terrorism and criticised the influence of Pakistan’s military establishment in fostering instability.





The diplomatic engagement comes in the wake of Operation Sindoor, launched by India on May 7 in response to the April 22 Pahalgam attack. The operation saw the Indian Armed Forces conduct targeted strikes against terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, resulting in the elimination of over 100 militants associated with groups such as Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba, and Hizbul Mujahideen.





Matussek’s remarks and the ongoing diplomatic efforts highlight a renewed push for deeper India-Germany cooperation in defence, trade, and counter-terrorism, as both countries confront shared threats to democratic stability and global security.





Based On ANI Report







