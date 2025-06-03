



US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping are expected to hold a phone conversation this week, according to multiple White House statements, though a specific date has not been confirmed.





The anticipated call comes amid renewed tensions following Trump’s public accusation that China violated a recently negotiated trade agreement, which had been brokered in Geneva last month to temporarily roll back high tariffs for 90 days.





White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt confirmed to reporters that the two leaders are “likely” to speak this week, and promised a readout if the call occurs. This marks the third time a senior Trump administration official has indicated imminent talks, reflecting ongoing efforts to resolve disputes over the Geneva tariff deal and broader trade issues between the world’s two largest economies.





The Geneva agreement, led by US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer, resulted in a temporary ceasefire in the trade conflict, with both countries agreeing to reduce exceptionally high tariffs for 90 days. The deal was credited with boosting global stock markets but did not address deeper US grievances over China’s state-controlled, export-driven economic model, leaving those concerns for future negotiations.





Tensions escalated last week when Trump accused China of breaching the Geneva agreement, claiming in a Truth Social post that China had “totally violated its agreement with us” and referencing the economic pressure caused by US tariffs. China rejected these allegations, instead accusing the US of provoking new economic and trade frictions.





US officials, including National Economic Council Director Kevin Hassett and Treasury Secretary Bessent, have reiterated the expectation of a Trump-Xi conversation soon, with the aim of addressing not only the tariff dispute but also conflicts over essential minerals and export restrictions. However, progress since the Geneva deal has been described as slow, and fundamental issues remain unresolved.





Meanwhile, the legal status of Trump’s tariffs remains contentious, with a US trade court ruling last week that Trump exceeded his authority in imposing many tariffs, though a federal appeals court has temporarily kept them in place pending further review.





The likely Trump-Xi call this week is seen as a critical step in attempting to ease escalating trade tensions, revisit the Geneva agreement, and potentially set the stage for more comprehensive negotiations on the longstanding economic disputes between the US and China.





Based On ANI Report







