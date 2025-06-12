



The United States has reaffirmed its strong support for India in its ongoing fight against terrorism, emphasizing the enduring strategic partnership between the two countries. This reaffirmation was made during the visit of an Indian all-party parliamentary delegation, led by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, to Washington last week.





The delegation’s visit was part of India’s global outreach efforts following Operation Sindoor, which was launched in response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that resulted in 26 fatalities.





US Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau met with the Indian delegation and, according to State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce, reiterated the US’s firm backing of India’s counter-terrorism initiatives and the broader bilateral relationship. Discussions during the meeting also touched on advancing key areas of cooperation, including expanding trade and commercial ties to foster economic growth in both nations.





In parallel, a Pakistani parliamentary delegation led by Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also visited Washington and met with US officials, including Under Secretary for Political Affairs Allison Hooker. During these meetings, the US reiterated its support for the ongoing cessation of hostilities between India and Pakistan and discussed important aspects of the US-Pakistan relationship, particularly counterterrorism cooperation. However, State Department officials declined to disclose whether any specific assurances were received from Pakistan regarding action against terrorists.





When questioned about the possibility of US mediation in the Kashmir dispute, spokesperson Tammy Bruce clarified that while President Donald Trump has expressed an interest in resolving long-standing international conflicts, the US cannot speak to any specific plans or intentions. India, for its part, has consistently rejected any external mediation on the Jammu and Kashmir issue, maintaining that the region is an integral part of the country.





Overall, the US position underscores a dual approach: strong support for India’s anti-terrorism efforts and strategic partnership, while also recognizing the importance of maintaining counterterrorism cooperation and diplomatic engagement with Pakistan. This nuanced stance reflects the complexity of regional security dynamics and the US’s broader interests in South Asia.





Based On A PTI Report







