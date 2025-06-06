



Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, leading an all-party Indian parliamentary delegation, described their meeting with US Vice President JD Vance in Washington D.C. as "excellent," highlighting Vance's unequivocal support for India's position following the Pahalgam terror attack and the subsequent Operation Sindoor.





Tharoor emphasised that Vance was not only warm and welcoming but also expressed deep understanding and respect for India's right to respond to the attack, which had claimed 26 lives in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, on April 22, 2025.





During the meeting, which lasted approximately 25 minutes at the White House, Vance recalled his recent visit to India—he and his family were in the country at the time of the Pahalgam attack—and his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Vance had previously conveyed his condolences to Modi and shared intelligence regarding threats from Pakistan, underscoring his active engagement in the aftermath of the attack.





Tharoor noted that Vance was "totally supportive" of India's stand and accepted India's right to respond as it did, describing the US Vice President's stance as one of "complete understanding, support and respect" for India's restrained yet decisive military action under Operation Sindoor.





The Indian delegation presented India's perspective on Operation Sindoor, which involved precision strikes against terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir. These strikes, launched on May 7, were a direct response to the Pahalgam attack and resulted in the elimination of over 100 terrorists affiliated with groups such as Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba, and Hizbul Mujahideen. The Indian Armed Forces also effectively countered subsequent Pakistani aggression, leading to a cessation of hostilities on May 10.





Beyond security concerns, the discussions covered a broad range of issues, including counter-terrorism cooperation and future collaboration in technological domains such as Artificial Intelligence (AI). Tharoor highlighted the positive atmosphere of the meeting, noting that both sides exchanged constructive ideas aimed at strengthening the India-US strategic partnership. The Indian Embassy in the US confirmed that the conversation focused on deepening the bilateral relationship, especially in counter-terrorism.





The all-party delegation, which included representatives from Congress, BJP, Shiv Sena, Lok Janshakti Party, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, Telugu Desam Party, and former Indian Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu, is on a diplomatic outreach mission.





Their objective is to brief key US stakeholders on India's counter-terrorism efforts and Operation Sindoor, as well as to rally international support against Pakistan-sponsored terrorism. The delegation also met with leaders of the House Congressional Caucus on India and Indian Americans, the House Foreign Affairs Committee, and interacted with the Indian diaspora in the US.





In summary, the meeting between the Indian delegation and Vice President Vance was marked by strong US support for India's actions following the Pahalgam attack, mutual respect, and a shared commitment to enhancing cooperation in security and technology. Tharoor characterised the exchange as highly productive and constructive, signalling a continued strengthening of the India-US strategic partnership.





Based On ANI Report







